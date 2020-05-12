Transferred IAS officer Capt Manivannan appointed Secretary of Animal Husbandry Dept

The Karnataka government is yet to explain the sudden decision taken to transfer Manivannan during the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

news Bureaucracy

Karnataka IAS officer Capt Manivannan P, who was shunted out of his roles on Monday was appointed the Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department by the Karnataka government on Tuesday.

Manivannan P was unceremoniously transferred out of both his roles on Monday night as Principal Secretary of the Labour Department and Information and Public Relations Department. He now replaces AB Ibrahim who held the post of Secretary in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department previously. M Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department (Mines and MSME), has replaced him in both of his previous roles

"Yesterday at 9 PM, I handed over charge of both depts (Labour & DIPR). Thank YOU for the guidance and support! Please extend the same to my successor. I look forward to new challenges," Manivannan said in a social media post.

Yesterday at 9 PM, I have handed over charge of both depts (Labour & DIPR). Thank YOU for the guidance and support! Please extend the same to my successor.



I look forward to new challenges. I can be contacted thru the Telegram messenger https://t.co/oLbpn3Q6jb

â€” Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) May 12, 2020

Manivannan had garnered a swell of support on social media following his transfer. #BringbackCaptain was trending on Twitter on Tuesday.

A letter written by the Karnataka Employersâ€™ Association (KEA) to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa demanding the bureaucrat's transfer surfaced after Manivannan's departure. Though the letter by KEA is public knowledge, Congress leader DK Shivakumar believes that the reason for the transfer was due to issues within the Labour Department regarding the distribution of ration kits for the poor during lockdown.

