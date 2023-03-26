Trans rights activist demands inclusion in TN budget, writes to CM Stalin, PTR

Trans rights activist and theatre artist Living Smile Vidya listed several demands for transgender persons’ welfare, including special laws to protect trans people from violence and grants to set up small businesses.

Days after Tamil Nadu’s Budget for the financial year 2023-24 was presented, transgender rights activist and theatre artist Living Smile Vidya has raised concerns regarding the lack of fund allocations for the welfare of transgender persons. In a social media post addressed to Chief Minister MK Stalin and state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR), Vidya listed several demands including special legislation to protect trans persons from targeted violence, and horizontal reservation. Minister PTR had presented the Budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on March 20.

Among other demands, Vidya also sought monetary grants for transgender persons to set up tea stalls and food stalls in public spaces such as bus stands and government offices. She also demanded that the government prioritise trans folk artists in Chennai Sangamam and other state-funded cultural events. In order to prevent trans persons from being forced to beg, Vidya also demanded that the government provide them with skill-based training and low-interest loans.

Additionally, Vidya has demanded the introduction of dedicated laws to protect trans persons from being forced out of their homes by their families. In this respect, Vidya also urged the state government to initiate public campaigns to tackle transphobia. Further, she asked for proper documentation of violence against trans persons, and the introduction of protective laws to prevent such violence.

In her post, Vidya also registered her appreciation for certain aspects of the Budget. Pointing out that the Budget included schemes for the welfare of women and persons with disabilities, she wrote, “As a Tamil woman, this Budget gives me joy and pride.” However, she added that the absence of special schemes for trans persons saddened her.

Living Smile Vidya is a theatre artist, award-winning actor, author, and trans rights and anti-caste activist.

