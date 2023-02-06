Trains going via Madurai to be cancelled or diverted for track maintenance: Details

The Southern Railway issued a statement announcing that several trains will be cancelled or diverted on February 6, 7 and 8 for track maintenance work.

In a statement issued by the Southern Railway on Monday, February 6, it was announced that several trains will be cancelled or diverted for a few days owing to track maintenance works at the Madurai Junction Railway Station. The Amritha Daily Express (train 16343) from Thiruvananthapuram will stop at Kudal Nagar instead of Madurai Junction on February 6 and 7. Amritha Daily Express (train 16344) will start from Kudal Nagar instead of Madurai Junction on February 6, 7 and 8.

Train no. 16321 from Nagercoil Junction to Coimbatore Junction will be stopped at Virudhunagar instead of Coimbatore on February 6,7 and 8. The same train (16322) will return from Virudhunagar instead of Coimbatore on the same dates February 6, 7 and 8. Train no. 16729 from Madurai Junction to Punalur will start from Tirunelveli instead of Madurai on February 6, 7 and 8. The same train (16730) while returning from Punalur will stop at Tirunelveli instead of Madurai on February 6 and 7.

Apart from partial cancellations, the routes of several trains have been diverted. Train no. 16128 from Guruvayur to Chennai Egmore will be diverted between Virudhunagar and Tiruchchirappalli to run via Manamadurai on February 6 and 7. The train will be skipping its scheduled stoppages at Madurai, Sholavandan, Dindigul and Manaparai. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi, and Pudukkottai stations.

The Nagercoil Mumbai CSMT Express leaving Nagercoil will be diverted between Virudhunagar and Karur and will run via Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchchirappalli on February 6, 7 and 8, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai Junction in the diverted route. The Rameshwaram – Kanyakumari Triweekly Superfast train leaving Rameswaram on February 6 and 8 will be diverted between Manamadurai and Virudhunagar to run via Aruppukottai. The train will skip its scheduled stoppage at Madurai.

Meanwhile, the Kanyakumari – Rameshwaram Triweekly Superfast leaving Kanyakumari will be diverted between Virudhunagar and Manamadurai to run via Aruppukottai on February 7. The train will skip its scheduled stoppage at Madurai.