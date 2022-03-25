Trains on Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to be affected on Saturday night: Details

Civil works are being taken up between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Metro stations from 9.30 pm onwards on Saturday night, the BMRCL said.

Metro services in Bengaluru along the Purple Line (Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli) will be affected on Saturday, March 26, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. According to the metro operator, civil works are being taken up between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda metro stations from 9.30 pm onwards. Due to this, metro services to these two and consequently the Baiyappanahalli stations will be affected at this time.

“To facilitate the above works there will be curtailment of Metro train services on the Purple Line on 26.03.2022 (Saturday) from 9.30 pm onwards, between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro stations,” a statement by the BMRCL reads. It adds, “During this period, on the Purple Line, Metro trains will run only between MG Road and Kengeri Metro stations as per the schedule.”

Further, the release stated that the last train leaving the Kengeri station towards Baiyappanahalli would leave at 9 pm, while the last train from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would depart at 9.30 pm. The civil works are expected to be wrapped up during the night, as the trains will run their normal route through the Purple Line on Sunday, beginning at 7 am as per schedule. Meanwhile, trains that run through the Green Line will continue unaffected, on both Saturday as well as Sunday.

