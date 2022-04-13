Traffic restrictions on the route to Hyderabad airport from April 14

The road connecting the airport from NH 44 will be closed for vehicular traffic for a few days due to construction work, the authorities said.

Traffic will be restricted on the road leading to the Hyderabad airport from National Highway 44 from April 14 to 22, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) authorities have announced. In a traffic advisory shared on Twitter, the airport authorities asked people using that road to take an alternate route for the next few days, as road construction work is being undertaken on the closed road. Those who need to use the road to reach the airport have been advised to take a U-turn after the underpass ahead of the closed road, and take the slipway road to the airport.

“The road connecting the airport, from NH 44 (Shamshabad) will be temporarily closed for vehicular traffic from 14th April 22 to 22nd April 22 due to road construction work. The airport bound traffic will need to take a U turn after the underpass and take the slipway road to the airport,” said a tweet from the official Twitter account of RGIA.

It was recently announced that the number of passengers in a single day at Hyderabad International Airport touched around 53,000 on March 27, which is about 109% of pre-COVID daily average domestic traffic. The airport also recorded the highest number of domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 374 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on the same day. On March 28, the airport also achieved the highest-ever international passenger recovery of about 89% of pre-COVID daily average passenger traffic.

According to officials, the airport witnessed about 7 lakh domestic passengers and around 1 lakh international travellers during the first half of March. The scheduled international commercial flights resumed on March 27. With the lifting of international travel restrictions, Hyderabad International Airport has been expecting a boost in international connectivity.

Though the overall international travel was subdued during the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad International Airport is now reconnected to its previously popular destinations like Singapore, Qatar, Sharjah, Doha and Kuwait. The airport has also added flights to new international destinations like Chicago and Maldives.

