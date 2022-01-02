Traffic restrictions put in place in Hyderabad for 45 days for Numaish

The restrictions are in place from January 1 to February 15, and will be in place from 4pm to midnight till the time the exhibition ends.

news Traffic

Traffic restrictions have been put in place in Hyderabad for 45 days due to the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition, known as Numaish, to be held at the Exhibition Grounds at Nampally. The restrictions are in place from January 1 to February 15, and will be in place from 4pm to midnight till the time the exhibition ends.

RTC district buses, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar and Jambagh side looking to go towards Nampally will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids. Heavy vehicles coming from the side of the Police Control Room and Basheerbagh to go towards Nampally will be will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

The Heavy and Light Goods vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and intending to go towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar, Nampally. Similar vehicles coming from Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapool.

Goods vehicles and RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura side intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool and MJ Market.

“In view of All India Industrial Exhibition, the public is requested to take alternate routes and avail the public Transport System like RTC Buses and Metro Rail Services to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems and co-operate with the Police Personnel on duty,” the order by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand read.

Numaish was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 and this year there will be sanitisation daily and the vaccination status of the stallowners will also be checked. According to the Hindu, there will be a strict no-entry policy without a mask along with patrolling. The stalls have also been spread out to increase the space between stalls and widen pathways, the report added.