Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on I-Day: Everything you need to know

With the ceremonial parade to be held on the morning of August 15, traffic will be restricted for three hours on Cubbon Road.

Ahead of the Independence Day parade in Bengaluru at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, or Brigade Parade Ground, the Bengaluru City police have issued an advisory regarding traffic arrangements and restrictions in and around the area. With the ceremonial parade to be held at 9 am, traffic will be restricted on August 15 from 8 am to 11 am from BRV junction to Kamaraj Road junction from both directions on Cubbon Road.

Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Center have been asked to take the Alies Circle - Dispensary Road route. Police have asked the commuters to move from Infantry Road to Safina Plaza, take a left turn towards Main Guard crossroads, and then go to the Kamaraj Road-Dickenson Road junction via Alies Circle and Dispensary Road. From there, the vehicles have been asked to take a right turn towards KR Road-Cubbon Road junction, and then take a left turn on Cubbon Road to head to Manipal Center junction

Vehicles coming from Manipal junction will be moving on Webbs junction and taking a right turn on MG Road. Commuters have been asked to move towards Anil Kumblae Circle and take a right turn towards BRV junction and proceed towards Central Street. Vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road have been asked to go straight on the Central Street junction, take a right turn to move towards Infantry Road, and head towards Alies Circle and Dispensary Road. They are then advised to take a right turn towards KR Road junction, take a left turn to Cubbon Road and go onwards to Manipal Center junction.

The circular mentioned â€˜no parking zonesâ€™ which include Anil Kumble Circle to Shivaji Nagar bus stand on Central Street, CTO Circle to KR Road and Cubbon Road junction on Cubbon Road, and both sides from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle on MG Road. Apart from that, people have been requested to make use of public transport to avoid congestion owing to the traffic restrictions.

The circular instructed the public to avoid taking selfies and indulging in other activities that might cause disruptions to pedestrians and vehicles during the parade. For security reasons, people have also been instructed not to bring mobile phones, helmets, cameras, radios, and umbrellas to the parade ground as they will not be permitted inside. Spectators have been instructed to be seated before 8 am.