Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru ahead of opposition parties’ meeting

Parking has also been prohibited on several roads on July 17 and 18.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a notice urging travellers to take alternative routes and refrain from parking near the Taj West End Hotel on Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18, in light of the meeting of the opposition parties. Commuters are advised to avoid the following roads during these two days, starting from Monday.

Dr BR Ambedkar Road

Cubbon Road

Raj Bhavan Road

Palace Road

Race course Road

Seshadri Road

Bellary Road.

Parking has also been prohibited on the two days on the following routes,

Dr BR Ambedkar Road

Raj Bhavan Road

Bellary Road

Race Course Road.

The opposition parties' meeting will be a series of meetings aimed at formulating a strategy to counter the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place by May 2024. The meeting scheduled for July 18 will primarily focus on campaign strategies, electoral alliances for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and significant agendas to be addressed during the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Bengaluru meeting will be attended by various political parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress, and Kerala Congress (M), among others.