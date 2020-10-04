Traffic regulation in Kochi as Palarivattom flyover demolition begins

The vehicles going from Ernakulam city to Kakkanad and vice-versa, are being redirected through various other roads.

The Kochi police has announced traffic regulations in parts of the city as demolition of Palarivattom flyover has started. The vehicles going from Ernakulam city to Kakkanad and vice-versa are being redirected through various other roads. The Palarivattom junction where the flyover is situated is a prime traffic spot in Ernakulam and is a confluence point for vehicles to and from Kochi city, Kakkanad and Edapally.

A part of Civil Line Road that passes under Palarivattom flyover, will be closed for traffic. Vehicles coming from Kochi city to Kakkanad through Kaloor, have to take a u-turn by turning left, through National Highway 66 at Palarivattom junction, and can then continue through Civil Line Road to Kakkanad.

Vehicles from Kochi city will also be diverted through an alternative route through Palarivattom-Edappally Road. The vehicles can then deviate from Edappally Junction to enter the Civil Line road leading to Kakkad through Edappally-Tripunithura Road.



Route map of traffic regulations to go from Kochi city to Kakkanad

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from Kakkanad, can take a u-turn by turning left to enter NH-66 and then cross the junction to enter Civil Line Road to continue towards Kochi city. Alternatively, vehicles can take a diversion from Eechamukku along Seaport-Airport Road and through Vennala to reach Chakkaraparambu junction and then Kathrikadavu in Kaloor to head to the city. Also, vehicles can divert from Padamughal junction to Palachuhvadu and follow a similar route to reach Kathrikadavu.



Route map of traffic regulations for vehicles going from Kakkanad to Ernakulam

The Palarivattom flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 48 crore, was shut down for commuters in May 2019 after major structural damages were found in the structure. After being shut for months, demolition of Palarivattom flyover started on September 28. The state government has decided to reconstruct the flyover within nine months. Traffic regulations will be in place till the reconstruction of the flyover is complete.

Reconstruction of the flyover is being carried out by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd under the supervision of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Principal Advisor E Sreedharan.

