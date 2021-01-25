Traffic diversions on Republic Day in Hyderabad: Routes to avoid

The traffic diversions will be in place around Public Gardens in Nampally between 9 am and 12 pm on Tuesday.

news Traffic

The Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions around Public Gardens in Nampally, between 9 am to 12 pm on Tuesday, in view of Republic Day celebrations As per the diversions, vehicles from MJ Market moving towards Mehdipatnam would be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Bhazarghar, Asif Nagar, Red Hills, Ayodhya Hotel and Lakdikapul. Traffic coming towards Public Garden would be diverted at Chapel Road T junction towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue and Basheerbagh flyover.

Vehicles coming from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairatabad towards Ravindra Bharati would be diverted at old Saifabad police station towards Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Talli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, and Abids, police said.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards Public Garden would be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty, Telugu Talli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, old Saifabad police station, Lakdikapul, BJR Statue and Abids. Traffic from Tank Bund towards Ravindra Bharathi would be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan road, old Saifabad police station and Lakdikapul.

However, cars with a valid pass to attend the Republic Day celebrations will be allowed at the diversion points, police said.

Meanwhile, two individuals, Bhukya Lakshmi and Kathle Maruthi from Telangana have been invited as tribal delegates to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Telangana Today reported that Bhukya Lakshmi belonged to the Lambada tribe from the remote Gaddigudem hamlet in Mahabubabad district, who faced many hardships in her life and was involved in several social welfare activities.

Similarly, Kathle Maruthi from Chinchughat village in Adilabad district has been working relentlessly for the upliftment of the tribal community through education, the report said.

Congratulating the delegates, Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that Lakshmi and Maruthi were an inspiration to the tribal community. The Minister promised to honour them upon their return to the state.