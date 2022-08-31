Traffic diversions in Hyderabad till Sept 9 due to Khairatabad Ganesh idol

The diversions have been put in place to avoid crowding at Khairatabad, where an 11-foot Ganesh idol is installed till September 9.

news Traffic

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were kickstarted in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 31, and the massive Khairatabad Ganesh statue has been installed. In light of this, the Telangana police department issued a list of traffic diversions on Tuesday, August 30, that can be expected throughout Hyderabad due to the installation of the 11-foot Ganesh statue, from August 31 to September 9. The diversions will be in place from 11 am till late night depending on the frequency of visitors, the police said.

Traffic from Rajiv Gandhi Statue coming towards Mint Compound will be diverted to Nirankari Junction. Traffic from Rajdoot lane towards Bada Ganesh will be diverted at Rajdoot lane towards Iqbal Minar. Meanwhile, traffic from Mint Compound towards Imax Theatre will be diverted towards Telugu Talli junction. Incoming traffic from Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound will be diverted towards Telugu Talli junction or Khairatabad junction. Traffic from Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad Railway gate will be diverted towards Old PS Saifabad junction.

The police also provided a list of places where traffic congestion can be expected and asked commuters to avoid these routes. These included Khairatabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound and Necklace Rotary.

People coming to visit the Ganesh statue through Necklace Rotary and NTR Garden have been advised to park their vehicles at the car parking place beside Imax Theatre, NTR Ghat and NTR Garden parking places, or opposite IMAX in school premises. Visitors travelling in their own vehicles were advised to come through Necklace Rotary and avoid Khairatabad Junction Road and Rajdoot lane. The police requested the citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is constructed annually in the locality of Khairatabad in Hyderabad and is known for its height. Every year, thousands of devotees throng to visit the idol everyday for 10 days during Ganesh Chaturthi, before it is immersed in the Hussain Sagar Lake on the 11th day.