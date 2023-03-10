Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for three months near RTC crossroads: Details

Police announced the diversions in connection with the construction of a steel bridge, and asked commuters to call their helpline for assistance.

news Hyderabad News

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions near RTC crossroads between Indira Park and VST starting from Friday, March 10 till June 10, in connection with the construction of a steel bridge in the area. The diversions will be in place to facilitate speedy construction and minimise any inconvenience in commuting, the police said, and informed commuters to take alternative routes for the next three months. Citizens have been asked to call the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline number 9010203626 for any travel assistance.

Traffic diversions have been announced along the following routes:

> Traffic coming from Chikkadpally towards Ashok Nagar via RTC crossroads will be diverted at Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally via City Central Library towards Street No. 9, right turn Ashok Nagar crossroads, left turn Indira Park.

> Traffic coming from VST towards Ashok Nagar via RTC crossroads will be diverted at RTC crossroads via Hebron Church Lane, Andhra cafe, Jagadamba Hospital, left turn Ashok Nagar crossroads, right turn Indira Park.

> Traffic coming from Indira Park towards RTC crossroads will be diverted at Ashok Nagar crossroads via Jagadamba Hospital right turn, Andhra cafe, Hebron Church, and Chikkadpally main road.

> Traffic coming from Indira Park towards RTC crossroads will be diverted at Ashok Nagar crossroads via Street No. 9, left turn City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, Chikkadpally main road.

> Traffic coming from CGO Towers towards RTC crossroads will be diverted at RC Reddy lane, towards Jagadamba Hospital, Andhra cafe, Hebron Church, and Chikkadpally main road.

> Traffic coming from Street No. 9 towards RTC crossroads will be diverted at Ashok Nagar Chaman, right turn City Central Library, Sudha Nandi Hotel Lane, and Chikkadpally main road.