Traffic diversions in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki from January 12: Details

The traffic diversions have been announced due to the road excavation work happening under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Tolichowki.

news Hyderabad news

The Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic diversions ahead of the road excavation work happening under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Tolichowki. This is the first phase construction of a drain box beginning at the opposite of Spectrum High School to the lane near Zam Zam Suiting and Shirting at the 7 Tombs Road. The traffic will be diverted for a period of 20 days from Thursday, January 12 to January 31.

The incoming traffic from Nanal Nagar Junction heading towards 7 Tombs, Golconda Fort and Alkapuri Colony will be diverted at Tolichowki flyover, the KFC restaurant under Shaikpet Flyover and Shaikpet Nala Junction towards 7 Tombs Junction and Golconda Fort. Meanwhile, traffic from Golconda Fort, Alkapuri, Banjara Darwaza going towards Tolichowki X Road, Hakeempet and Nanal Nagar junction will be diverted at 7 Tombs through Shaikpet Nala Junction. Commuters will be expected to take a u-turn at the Bharat Petrol Pump and head towards the KFC restaurant and then the Tolichowki flyover.

In the statement issued by the Hyderabad traffic police, commuters were asked to make a note of the traffic diversions while travelling to the aforementioned areas and plan their commute accordingly. The statement also said that the signboards have been erected in the areas with the diversions for the convenience of the commuters. The traffic police also requested the citizens to cooperate with the police.