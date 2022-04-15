Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Hanuman Jayanthi: See details

The main procession will start at 11.30 am from the Gowliguda Ram temple and cover 12 km before reaching the Tadbund Hanuman temple around 8 pm on April 16.

news Traffic

Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions in several locations in the city on Saturday, April 16, in connection with the procession of Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yathra. The main procession will start at 11.30 am on April 16 from the Gowliguda Ram temple and proceed towards the Tadbund Hanuman temple. The procession will cover a distance of 12 km and conclude at Tadbund around 8 pm. Another procession will start from Karmanghat Hanuman temple covering 10.8 km before joining the main procession at DM&HS, Womenâ€™s college junction. Police have said that traffic diversions can be expected at these routes at the specified time.

Police have also suggested alternate routes for travel. From 9 am to 2 pm, commuters from Lakdikapool intending to go towards Dilsukh Nagar or South Zone have been suggested to travel via Basheerbagh, Old MLA Quarters, Himayathnagar Y Junction, Narayanaguda Flyover, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Right Turn Tilak Nagar Road, 6 No. Junction, Ali CafÃ© X Raod, Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar. Commuters from Dilsukh Nagar intending to go towards Mehdipatnam via Koti and DM&HS are suggested to take the route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad or via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam.

From 2 pm to 7 pm, commuters from Lakdikapool towards Secunderabad Station or Uppal are suggested to take the route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet Flyover, Prakashnagar Flyover, and Paradise Flyover. After getting down the flyover, commuters may take the left to Jubilee Bus Station or right to Secunderabad Station or go straight towards St John Rotary for Uppal.

The main procession will pass through Putlibowli crossroads, Sultan Bazar crossroads, Ram Koti crossroads, Kachiguda crossroads, Veer Savarkar statue, Chikkadpally crossroads, RTC crossroads, behind Viceroy Hotel, Bansilalpet graveyards, Bible house, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Paradise crossroads and Imperial Garden.

When the main procession starts at the Gowliguda Ram Mandir between 11.30 am and 12 PM, traffic from the Afzalgunj side will be stopped at Shankar Sher Hotel and diverted towards SA Mosque and Bademia petrol pump towards MGBS. Traffic from the Bademiya petrol pump and SA Mosque will be diverted towards Afzalgunj T Junction. Traffic from Shankar Sher hotel by-lanes will be stopped at Gowliguda Chaman and diverted towards BSNL Lane Jambagh and MGBS old station road.

As the procession reaches Puthlibowli crossroads between 12 pm and 12.15 pm, traffic from Rangamahal will be diverted towards CBS. Traffic from Bank Street will be diverted at GPO Abids (Big Bazar) towards MJ Market. Traffic at Yousufain company will not be allowed towards Bank Street, Koti. Traffic from Ramkoti will be diverted towards Chaderghat, and traffic from Chaderghat will be diverted towards Ram Koti at DM&HS.

As the procession reaches Andhra Bank, Koti between 12.15 pm and 12.30 pm, traffic from Chaderghat will be diverted from Chaderghat crossroads towards Nimboli Adda and Rangmahal.

For the next leg of the procession at DM&HS between 12.30 pm and 12.45 pm, traffic towards Badichowdi will be diverted at the Kachiguda cross roads towards Tourist Hospital. Traffic will be directed at Pragathi tiffin centre (Hanuman Tekdi) towards Boggulakunta. Traffic will also be stopped at Boggulakunta crossroads and diverted towards Boggulakunta and Abids road.

Between 12.45 and 1 pm, as the procession reaches Ramkoti cross roads, traffic will be diverted from Boggulakunta crossroads towards King Koti lane Troop Bazar. Traffic will be diverted at Eden Garden T Junction towards King Koti and will not be allowed towards Ramkoti crossroads.

When the procession reaches Kachiguda crossroads between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm, traffic from Station Road and other by-lanes will be stopped at Lingampally crossroads and diverted towards Post Office Road and Chappal Bazar. Traffic from YMCA will be diverted towards Reddy College.

As it further approaches Rajmohalla Chilla between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm, traffic from Shalimar Theatre Road will be diverted towards Eden Gardens.

When the procession reaches YMCA between 1.45 pm and 2 pm, traffic from Cemetery will be diverted at the water tank towards Melkote park. Traffic from Barkatpura will be diverted at Reddy College towards Narayanaguda Flyover.

As it reaches Narayanaguda crossroads between 2 pm and 2.15 pm, traffic from Himayath Nagar Y Junction and Crow Cafe will be diverted towards the flyover.

When the procession reaches RTC crossroads between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, traffic from Musheerabad will be diverted at Metro Cafe towards Ramnagar Fish Market Road. Traffic from Hindi Mahavidyalay will be diverted at VST towards Baghlingampally. Traffic from Indira Park will be diverted at Indira Park towards Dharna Chowk

Further, when the procession reaches Ashok Nagar crossroads between 3.15 pm and 3.30 pm, traffic from Gandhi Nagar T Junction will be diverted towards Lower Tank Bund. Traffic from Street No.9 Himayath Nagar will be diverted towards Narayanaguda Flyover.

Between 3.45 pm and 4 pm, when the procession reaches the Gandhi Nagar T Junction, traffic from Kavadiguda will be diverted towards Sailing Club (Upper Tank Bund). Traffic from DBR Mill will be diverted towards Childrenâ€™s Park (Upper Tank Bund).

Later, when the procession reaches Kavadiguda crossroads between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm, traffic from Musheerabad will be diverted towards RTC crossroads, and traffic from Jabbar Complex will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan. Traffic from Sailing Club will be diverted towards Upper Tank Bund.

When the procession reaches CGO Towers between 4.30 pm and 4.45 pm, traffic from Bansilalpet Kaman will be diverted at Jabbar Complex towards Karbala. Next, between 5 pm and 5.15 pm, when it reaches RP Road (Bible House), traffic from Karbala Maidan towards Bible House will be diverted towards Ranigunj, Paradise and Patny. Traffic from Kavadiguda towards Bible House will be diverted towards Sailing Club. Traffic from Patny will be diverted towards Paradise.

When the procession reaches Old PS Ramgopalpet between 5.30 pm and 5.45 pm, traffic from Ranigunj towards Rocha Bazar will be diverted towards Ministerâ€™s Road. Traffic from CTO towards Rocha Bazar will be diverted towards SBI.

The procession is scheduled to reach Paradise Junction between 5.45 pm and 6 pm. During this time, traffic from Bowenpally, Tadbund and Balamrai towards CTO will be diverted towards Anna Nagar, Classic Gardens and Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

When the procession reaches CTO between 6.15 pm and 6.30 pm, traffic from Begumpet will be diverted towards CTO Flyover on both sides.

When the procession reaches Brooke Bond between 6.45 pm and 7 pm, traffic from Tivoli Theatre will be diverted towards Trimulgherry. By the end of this stretch, the procession will reach Mastan Cafe Road between 7 pm and 7.30 pm. Here, traffic from Bowenpally Market towards Diamond Point will be diverted towards Tirumalagiri.

Finally, as the procession reaches its destination at the Tadbund Hanuman temple between 7.45 pm and 8 pm, traffic from Brooke Bond and Sikh Village will be diverted towards Bapuji Nagar.