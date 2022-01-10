Traffic diversions in Hyderabadâ€™s Gachibowli from January 10-19: Details

Traffic restrictions have been announced in the Gachibowli area as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is undertaking girder erection works. Announcing traffic diversions, the police said that the road between Gachibowli junction and Biodiversity junction will be closed for ten nights â€” till January 19 â€” from 11 pm to 6 am. This includes the flyover at Gachibowli junction.

In addition, several traffic diversions have also been put in place:

> Traffic coming from Hafeezpet towards Tolichowki via Kothaguda main road will be diverted through Rolling Hills road â€“ Ramky towers â€“ AIG Hospital road â€“ Mindspace Junction â€“ Biodiversity Junction.

> Traffic coming from Lingampally towards Tolichowki will be diverted via ORR â€“ Nanakramguda â€“ Khajaguda.

> Traffic coming from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on ORR towards Tolichowki will be taking a U-turn at Gachibowli Junction and diverted via ORR â€“ Nanakramguda â€“ Khajaguda.

> Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally will be diverted from Khajaguda Junction â€“ Towards Delhi Public School â€“ Nanakramguda Rotary â€“ I & Rotary â€“ II â€“ Right turn up ramp ORR â€“ Towards Gachibowli Junction left turn Lingampally

> Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally if directly coming to Biodiversity Junction will be diverted from Biodiversity forwards IKEA â€“ Meenakshi signal â€“ AIG Hospital, Gachibowli â€“ Rolling Hills â€“ U Turn â€“ left turn at Radison â€“ DLF road â€“ IIIT signal U-Turn â€“ Lingampally road.

> A temporary median opening is created near CP office, Cyberabad for the usage of the traffic between Gachibowli junction and NCB junction. The vehicles between these junctions can use the two internal roads i.e., Babukhan lane and Nasr School lane linked between Gachibowli road and AIG road.