Traffic diversions in Hyderabad on Dec 21 due to CM’s Christmas Eve dinner: Details

The traffic advisory issued by the police contains traffic diversions and a list of junctions to be avoided by passengers on December 21 from 2 pm to 9 pm.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory stating that traffic restrictions are going to be implemented on Wednesday, December 21 from 2 pm to 9 pm owing to the Christmas Eve dinner being hosted by the Chief Minister of Telangana at the LB Stadium. The advisory also contained a list of places where traffic will be stopped or diverted “on a need basis.” Traffic coming in from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally and Chapel Roads. Traffic from Abids towards BJR Circle will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road or Nampally Station Road. Meanwhile, vehicles coming in from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards King Koti or Old MLA Quarters Road. At the same time, incoming vehicles from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will be diverted towards Nampally Station Road.

The traffic advisory also provided a list of junctions to be avoided on December 21 between 2 pm and 9 pm as traffic congestion is expected between those hours. The junctions are Old Police Control Room, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A R Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

Apart from traffic diversions for regular vehicles, the traffic advisory had regulations for Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses as well. RTC buses from Ravindra Bharathi towards Abids were asked to avoid the LB Stadium Main Gate (in front of Khan Lateef Khan building) and take a diversion at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Station Road. The advisory also contained a map that attendees of the Christmas Eve dinner were asked to refer to, while looking for parking spaces.

The traffic advisory also asked citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and to extend their cooperation to the traffic police to ensure that road congestion is avoided. The traffic police further provided a helpline (9010203626) that people can contact if they face any inconvenience.