Traffic diversions due to road work in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli: Details

The traffic diversions will be in place for a period of seven days from November 23 to November 30.

news Traffic

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a statement regarding traffic diversions in Gachibowli between Honeywell and Sattva Knowledge Capital due to road work from Wednesday, November 23 to November 30. The road work is expected to take place from 11 pm till 5 am. The following traffic diversions will be in place for the coming week:

Vehicles coming from One West Building to the Hyatt Hyderabad junction will be diverted through Wave Rock junction. Traffic cones will be placed in the middle of the road and traffic from two sides will be allowed by deputing traffic marshals every 50 meters.

Incoming traffic from ICICI Bank Junction to One West Building service road will be diverted through the Hyatt Hyderabad junction. Similar to the previous diversion, traffic cones will be placed in the middle of the road and traffic from two sides will be regulated by deputing traffic marshals every 50 meters.

The statement asked the general public to use the diversions to avoid congestion in the aforementioned roads. It also requested the people to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure free flow of traffic when the road work is going on.

Earlier, traffic diversions were announced between Rasoolpura to Ramgopalpet police station located on Minister Road in Hyderabad as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). The traffic diversions will be in place for the next three months between November 21, 2022 and February 16, 2023.

Ahead of the SNDP renovations, vehicles coming from Begumpet Flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at Rasoolpura Junction towards KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg. Instead, vehicles will be allowed to proceed under CTO flyover, take a u-turn and will have to take a diversion from the Hanuman Temple bylane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital.