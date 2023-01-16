Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of Kaanum Pongal: Details

According to a press release from the Chennai Traffic Police, as many as 15,000 police personnel and 1,000 home guards have been deployed on security duty.

news Chennai News

The Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai anticipating a huge crowd to congregate in Marina Beach on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal, on Tuesday, January 17. According to a press release from the Chennai Traffic Police, as many as 15,000 police personnel and 1,000 home guards have been deployed on security duty.

Stating that a large number of people may congregate on many roads in Chennai city, particularly on Kamarajar Salai, the following traffic diversions will be in place on Tuesday:

> As far as possible, normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai.

> At the Labour Statue, vehicles from north will be diverted at Parrys comer towards Muthusamy Point - Wallajah Point - Anna Salai - Pallavan Point - Periyar Statue - Anna Statue - Wellington Point - Spencer Junction - Pattulas road - Tower Clock - GRH Point - Dr RK Salai to reach their destination.

> Vehicles from Adyar will be diverted at Kannagi Statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells road, Wallajah road to reach their destination.

> Bharathi Salai stretch will be made one way with entry from Kannagi Statue and No entry from Wallajah Road X Bells road junction.

> Victoria Hostel Road will be made one way with 'Entry' from Wallajah Salai Junction and 'No Entry’ from Bharathi Salai Junction.

The traffic police also informed that any diversion when made functional will be made available via RoadEase app on Google map within 10 minutes. “Motorists are requested to keep a track of the diversion through Google map,” they said.