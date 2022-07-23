Traffic diversions on Bengaluru OMR due to BBMP's white-topping work: Details

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes for smooth vehicular movement.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Thursday, July 21, announced traffic diversions on some routes on the Old Madras Road, Halasuru, Indiranagar and Old Airport Road due to white topping work undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The stretch between Kensington Oval Road junction and Anjaneya temple junction on Old Madras Road will be temporarily closed from July 21.

The Halasuru and Bengaluru Traffic Police made the announcement on their Twitter handles. Police have recommended alternate routes for smooth vehicular movement.

For vehicles coming from Trinity Circle: Take a left near Anjaneya temple-pass Adarsha junction- Ramaiah junction.

For heavy vehicles entering from KR Puram: Take a left at NGEF Junction-pass through Suranjan Das Junction -join Old Airport Road to get to Ulsoor lake region.

For vehicles leaving the city and heading towards KR Puram-: Travel via Hosmat junction-India Garage-Old Airport Road-Suranjan Das Road to join Old Madras Road.

The traffic at Old Madras Road, Halasuru, Indiranagar and Old Airport Road is likely to be sluggish for a few weeks as a result of white-topping work on east Bengaluru's roads.

White-topping is a process where bitumen asphalted or conventional black top roads are removed and then covered with a concrete layer. The concrete used is considered to be more durable and intended to stop formation of potholes. Although back in December 2021, Bengaluru's Commercial Street underwent similar renovations and it was deemed more expensive than normal road laying work.

BBMP has pressed for white-topping as the ultimate remedy for the pothole menace in Bengaluru, since concrete roads have a lifespan of around 30 to 50 years, unlike asphalt roads, which need to be tarred every three to four years.

