Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for Karnataka cabinet oath ceremony

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 9 am to 2 pm on May 27.

Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory in preparation for the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka cabinet ministers on Saturday, May 27. Extensive traffic arrangements have been put in place from 9 am to 2 pm, to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

The traffic route from KR Circle to Gopal Gowda has been closed, with vehicles being diverted to either Nrupathunga Road or inside Cubbon Park. Similarly, traffic coming from Queen's Road at Balekundri Circle will be redirected and not permitted towards Coffee Board and Police Thimmaiah Circle. The stretch of Rajbhavna Road between Police Thimmaiha Circle and Basaveshwara Circle will be closed during the event.

To streamline public transportation, all BMTC buses originating from Shivajinagar bus stand and heading towards Police Thimmaiah Circle will be rerouted via Queens Circle and Siddalingaiah Circle. Buses and goods vehicles will not be allowed from Old High Ground Junction towards Rajbhavan and Coffee Board.

Motorists are strictly prohibited from parking on Rajabhavana Road, Dr BR Ambedakar Veedi, Queen's Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Palace Road, Sankey Road, Aliaskar Road, and Cunningham Road. Designated parking spaces have been allocated for other invitees. Cement Parking at Vidhana Soudha, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, and inside the MS Building have been designated as parking areas for the event. Vehicles carrying valid passes are instructed to alight the VIPs at the gate and proceed to the parking lot via the LH Gate.