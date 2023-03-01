Traffic diversions announced for Vice President's visit in Bengaluru: Details

Commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 11 am and 6 pm.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to the city on Wednesday, March 1. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 11 am and 6 pm.

The roads to avoid during this time are Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Cauvery Theatre junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, CV Raman Road, Mattikere, MS Ramaiah junction, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Hosur Main Road, Old Airport Road, Queen's Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Richmond Circle, Shanthinagar junction, KH Circle, Siddapura junction, Dairy Circle, Sagar junction, Lalbagh Road, and Bannerghatta Road.

Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.