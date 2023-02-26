Traffic diversions announced for Ilaiyaraaja concert in Hyderabad: Details

Traffic diversions would be in place from 2 pm to 11 pm on Sunday.

news Hyderabad news

Ahead of the live concert by music composer Ilaiyaraaja at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad, under the Gachibowli Traffic police limits, a traffic advisory has been issued by the police. Around 17,250 people are expected to turn up for the live event on Sunday, February 26. In connection with this, traffic diversions would be in place from 2 pm to 11 pm on Sunday. The traffic diversions announced are as follows:

> Traffic coming from Lingampally to Gachibowli circle has to take a diversion at HCU depo -SMR Vinay- Majidbanda Village- Heritage Jn- Botanikal garden-Gachibowli circle.

> Traffic coming from Gachibowli Circle to Lingampally should take a diversion at Gachibowli circle- Botanical Garden-Heritage- Majidbanda Village- SMR Vinay- HCU Depo- Lingampally.

> Traffic coming from Raidurgam to Lingampally will need to take a diversion at IIIT move towards Wipro circle via Gopichand academy take right from - Q city - Gowlidodhi – Gopanpally Thanda – Nallagandla flyover – Lingampally.

It should also be noted that there is a restriction of heavy vehicles on February 26 on all routes from Gachibowli circle. “Heavy vehicles i.e trucks, lorries, DCM's, RMC and water tankers will not be allowed from all routes from Gachibowli Circle towards Lingampally and from Lingampally towards Gachibowli Circle in the limits of Gachibowli traffic PS limits Cyberabad, in view of Live Music concert of Ilaiyaraja at Gachibowli Stadium,” said the official note.