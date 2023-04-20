Traffic diversions announced in Hyderabad ahead of Ramzan

Separate parking arrangements have also been created for commuters.

news Traffic

Ahead of the Ramzan festival, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions that would come into effect on Friday, April 21. On the same day, which is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, prayers would be offered at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad and the Jame-e-Masjid in Secunderabad areas, hence restrictions have been placed on these routes. The roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk, and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda would be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday.

The following are the points at which traffic will be diverted:

South zone:

1. MADINA JUNCTION: The traffic coming from the Nayapul side towards Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College.

2. HIMMATPUTA: The traffic coming from the Nagulchintha / Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

3. CHOWK MAIDAN KHAN: The traffic coming from the Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side.

4. MOTIGALLI: Traffic coming from the Moosabowli areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road.

5. ETHEBAR CHOWK: Traffic coming from Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Etebar Chowk, towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

6. SHER E BATIL KAMAN: Traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar Houz and will be diverted from Mitti ka Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road / Khilwat.

7. LAKKAD KOTE (OLD CP OFFICE JUNCTION): The traffic coming from Dabirpura (old APAT) will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards (Old CP Office lane), towards Mandi Mirlam Market.

Parking arrangements in south zone traffic limits

1. Gulzar Function Hall: The devotees coming from Madina, Pathargatti will park their vehicles at Gulzar Function Hall (Inspector of Traffic PS Mirchowk has to make arrangements for parking in this function hall).

2. Mufeed ul Anam Ground: The devotees who are coming from Yakuthpura Noorkhan Bazar, Talab katta and Dabeerpura will park their vehicles at Mufid Ul Anam Grounds (Inspector of Traffic PS Mirchowk has to make arrangements for parking in this ground).

3. Charminar Bus terminal parking: The devotees coming from Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma areas will park their vehicles at Charminar Bus terminal (Inspector of Traffic PS Charminar will look after this parking).

4. Ayurvedic Unani Hospital Parking: The devotees coming from Santosh Nagar Talab Katta Moghalpura will park their vehicles at AU Hospital parking (Inspector Tr PS Charminar will look after this parking).

5. Khilwat Ground parking: Devotees coming from Misrigunj, Fathe Darwaza, Hussaini Alam and Puranapool sides will park their vehicles at Khilwath Ground (Inspector Tr PS Bahadurpura will look after this parking).

6. Old Pension office / URDU Maskan Opp: Chowmohalla Palace: The traffic coming from the western side of the Mecca Masjid, i.e., Kishanbagh Bahadurpura Hussanui Alam will park their vehicles at the above mentioned parking places (Inspector Tr PS Bahadurpura will look after this parking).

7. GHMC Office Sardar Mahal: Vehicle parking for Police Officers on duty.

North zone:

1. Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on the MG Road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday. There will be free flow of traffic from Rocha Bazar to Ranigunj.

2. Traffic coming from Bata X Roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali PS towards the lane to the left of the PS and towards Lala temple.

City buses going towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj. RTC buses (Rayalaseema sector) going to districts via Nayapool, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will proceed via: Chadarghat Rotary Nalgonda X Road – Chanchalguda – Saidabad T Junction – IS Sadan – DMRL Junction – Midhani Junction – MBNR Fly over – Bandlaguda – towards Aramghar.

In case of any inconvenience, commuters can call the traffic helpline: 9010203626.