Traffic diversions announced in Chennai on Feb 14 for PM Modiâ€™s visit: Full list

Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects at an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Heavy vehicles and goods carriers will not be allowed inside Chennai city limits between 8 am and 1 pm on Sunday (February 14) in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit to the city. Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects at an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

According to a note released by the Chennai City Traffic Police, apart from a complete ban on the entry of goods and heavy vehicles inside the city limits, a few route diversions have also been announced between 8 am and 1 pm inside Chennai. These diversions are expected to help the Prime Ministerâ€™s visit to the city be seamless and smooth. The full list of traffic diversions, including that for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, that will be in place in Chennai city on Sunday, are as follows:

Vehicles coming from Koyambedu to Central railway station will be diverted via Nair bridge, Pantheon roundtana and Chithra point to reach Anna Salai. From there, the vehicles can proceed to Central Railway Station.

Vehicles proceeding from Royapuram towards Parrys Corner will be diverted via Ibrahim road, Mint junction, Basin Bridge, Erukkancheri road, Ambedkar road and Purasaiwakkam.

Vehicles moving from Anna Salai towards Royapuram will be asked to move through Spencer-Benny road, Marshal Road, Nair Bridge and Doveton.

Vehicles coming from South Canal towards Gandhi statue will be diverted via Kutcheri road, Luz junction, Royapettah high road.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to land in Chennai around 10.30 am on Sunday and proceed straight to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium for the event. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will also be at the event and will interact with the Prime Minister informally on the sidelines. There are no party meetings with Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, ahead of the elections. Prime Minister Modi will leave for Kochi by 1.30 pm.