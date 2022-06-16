Traffic diversions announced in Bengaluru for Congress protests: Details

The Bengaluru traffic police issued a list of areas that may be closed off on June 16 and the alternate routes that have been set up.

The Bengaluru traffic police have announced traffic diversions in the city after the Congress called for a â€˜Raj Bhavan Chaloâ€™ protest to be held on Thursday, June 16. A release from the Bengaluru traffic police lists the areas that may be closed off for the protests, and commuters have been advised to take alternate routes that have been set up as a precaution for the safe movement of public vehicles moving in and around the Rajbhavan and KPCC office.

The roads that will face congestion are Queens Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Infantry Road and Cubbon Road and Cunningham Road. The alternate routes that have been announced are:

For vehicles coming from Jayamahal, Cantonment Road to Vidhan Soudh a: Turn right at Queens Road â€“Thimmaiah Road Junction, through Thimmaiah Road to Udaya TV Junction â€” MV Jayaram Road â€” Turn right at Vasanthnagar under bridge â€“ Palace Road â€“ Turn left at Kalpana junction â€” Cunningham Road â€” Turn right at Chandrika Hotel junction to LRDE Junction â€” Move further through Basaveshwara Junction.

For vehicles coming from Frazer Town (Pulikeshi Nagar), Cox Town To Shivajinagar : Turn left at Frazer Town Santhosh Hospital â€” Pass through Promenade Road â€” Take left at Naga Junctionâ€”Turn Right At War Memorial â€” Right turn at Thiruvalluvar junction â€” Turn left at Dhobi Ghat Junction â€” Dickenson Road left turn â€” Right turn at Manipal centre junction â€“ Enter Cubbon Road and move further.

For vehicles coming from Shivaji Nagar, Cubbon Road, MG Road to Raj Bhavan : Turn left at Police Thimmaiah circle â€” Ambedkar Veedhi â€” pass through Gopal Gowda circle to KR Circle and move further.

The vehicles coming from K.R. Circle, Ambedkar Veedhi to Shivaji Nagar : Pass through KR Circle â€” Nrupathunga Road â€” Hudson circle â€” Kasthuriba road â€” Siddhalingaiah Queens â€” MG Road â€“ Turn left at Anil Kumble circle â€” Pass through Central Street to Shivaji Nagar and then move further.

The Congress is staging protests against the alleged manhandling of their party members at their Delhi party headquarters. The Congress had alleged that Delhi police forcibly entered the party headquarters in and beat up party workers and leaders on a day they staged protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Congress has demanded that an FIR for "criminal trespass" be registered, the erring police personnel suspended and disciplinary action initiated against them. The Delhi police, meanwhile, has called the Congress's allegations as "totally false".