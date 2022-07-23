Hyderabad police have imposed traffic diversions in Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma and Bahadurpura areas ahead of the Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu processions which will take place on Sunday, July 24 and Monday, July 25. Traffic curbs will be in place from noon to 11pm on Monday.
The traffic diversions are as follows:
New Shamsheergunj T junction towards – Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.
Pathar-ki-Dargah lane towards Ramaswamy Gunj
Old Chatrinaka PS “Y” junction towards Gowlipura
Laxmi Devi Pan-shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction
Balraj Jewelers point Gowlipura X roads towards Moghalpura Police Station
Hari Bowli Crossroads towards Moghalpura Water Tank area
Asra Hospital – Moghalpura Water Tank – Bibi Bazaar
Bibi Bazaar X Roads towards Alijah Kotla (Miralam Mandi road)
Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque – Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri College and Alijah Kotla
Etebar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijah Kotla road
Lakkad Kote Crossroads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul-Shifa
Salarjung Museum road – S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat
Fateh Darwaza – Himmatpura Crossroads/ Rajesh Medical Hall – Volga Hotel “T” Junction – Khilwath road
Laad Bazaar – Motigalli “T” junction –Khilwat Playground or Moosa Bowli
Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura
Nayapul- High court Gate No-1 along the Musi River – Muslimjung Bridge towards– Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazaar- Chatri
Afzalgunj towards Muslim Jung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital back side road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge
Roads closed:
Until the end of the Bonalu processions, the main road between Madina Crossroads and Engine Bowli via Gulzar House - Charminar monument, Charminar Bus-terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, and Aliabad will be closed to all vehicular movement.
Parking Places:
Devi Plywood opposite the Post office, Shahalibanda, Alka theatre open place.
Arya Vyshya Mandir, VDP School Ground and Mithra Sports Club.
Apsara Menaka Talkies open place, Sree Venkateswara Temple, Laxmi Nagar , Saraswathi Vidyanikethan , Govt. Jr. Collage, Falaknuma , Phoolbagh Chaman Ground near Pattar ki Dargah
Charminar Bus Terminal and Delhi Gate: Buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul and will be terminated at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa Crossroads and Engine Bowli or allowed via alternate routes open to them