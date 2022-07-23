Traffic curbs imposed in Hyderabad ahead of Bonalu processions

Traffic curbs will be in place from Sunday noon to 11pm on Monday.

news Traffic Diversions

Hyderabad police have imposed traffic diversions in Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma and Bahadurpura areas ahead of the Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu processions which will take place on Sunday, July 24 and Monday, July 25. Traffic curbs will be in place from noon to 11pm on Monday.

The traffic diversions are as follows:

New Shamsheergunj T junction towards – Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.

Pathar-ki-Dargah lane towards Ramaswamy Gunj

Old Chatrinaka PS “Y” junction towards Gowlipura

Laxmi Devi Pan-shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction

Balraj Jewelers point Gowlipura X roads towards Moghalpura Police Station

Hari Bowli Crossroads towards Moghalpura Water Tank area

Asra Hospital – Moghalpura Water Tank – Bibi Bazaar

Bibi Bazaar X Roads towards Alijah Kotla (Miralam Mandi road)

Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque – Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri College and Alijah Kotla

Etebar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijah Kotla road

Lakkad Kote Crossroads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul-Shifa

Salarjung Museum road – S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat

Fateh Darwaza – Himmatpura Crossroads/ Rajesh Medical Hall – Volga Hotel “T” Junction – Khilwath road

Laad Bazaar – Motigalli “T” junction –Khilwat Playground or Moosa Bowli

Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura

Nayapul- High court Gate No-1 along the Musi River – Muslimjung Bridge towards– Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazaar- Chatri

Afzalgunj towards Muslim Jung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital back side road along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge

Roads closed:

Until the end of the Bonalu processions, the main road between Madina Crossroads and Engine Bowli via Gulzar House - Charminar monument, Charminar Bus-terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, and Aliabad will be closed to all vehicular movement.

Parking Places:

Devi Plywood opposite the Post office, Shahalibanda, Alka theatre open place.

Arya Vyshya Mandir, VDP School Ground and Mithra Sports Club.

Apsara Menaka Talkies open place, Sree Venkateswara Temple, Laxmi Nagar , Saraswathi Vidyanikethan , Govt. Jr. Collage, Falaknuma , Phoolbagh Chaman Ground near Pattar ki Dargah

Charminar Bus Terminal and Delhi Gate: Buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul and will be terminated at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa Crossroads and Engine Bowli or allowed via alternate routes open to them