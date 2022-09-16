Traffic curbs in Hyderabad for â€˜Telangana National Integration Dayâ€™Â event

People have been asked to avoid all junctions and roads within a 3 km radius of NTR Stadium for a few hours on September 17.

news Traffic

In view of the Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu, or the diamond jubilee celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day, Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions around NTR Stadium. Traffic congestion is expected in the area on Saturday, September 17 from 12 pm to 7 pm, and the event will be attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. People have been asked to avoid all junctions and roads within a 3 km radius of NTR Stadium during this period. The following traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place around NTR Stadium on Saturday between 12 pm and 7 pm:

> Necklace Road shall be closed on both sides and no traffic will be allowed

> Telugu Talli flyover from Iqbal Minar (Ravindra Bharati) towards Katta Maissamma temple (Lower Tank Bund) shall be closed on both sides

> Slip road from Katta Maisamma temple (Lower Tank Bund) to Ambedkar statue shall be closed

> Traffic coming from Kavadiguda crossroads towards Sailing Club/Lower Tank Bund side will not be allowed and will be diverted at Kavadiguda crossroads towards Bible House

> Traffic coming from Ashok Nagar will not be allowed towards NTR Stadium and will be diverted at Bakaram Bridge towards CGO Towers and Bansilalpet

> Traffic coming from Musheerabad via RTC crossroads towards NTR Stadium will be diverted at RTC crossroads, towards Narayanguda crossroads (1 pm to 7 pm)

> Traffic coming from Azambad Junction towards RTC crossroads will be diverted at VST crossroads towards Bagh Lingampally

> Traffic coming from Saduram Eye Hospital via AV College will be diverted at Domalguda T Junction towards Chikkadpally Metro Station, RTC crossroads (1 pm to 3 pm)

> Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar

> Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Telugu Talli flyover will be diverted at Old Secretariat gate towards Ambedkar statue and Liberty (12 pm to 6 pm)

> Traffic coming from Narayanguda through RTC crossroads will be diverted towards Musheerabad (1 pm to 5 pm)

> Traffic coming from Ranigunj/MG Road/RP Road towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House and Musheerabad

Read: There is more to Hyderabad stateâ€™s history than BJPâ€™s 'Liberation Day' narrative

Junctions to completely avoid from 12 pm to 7 pm on September 17: Ambedkar Statue, Kavadiguda Crossroads, NTR Stadium, Tank Bund, Lower Tank Bund, Liberty, Necklace Road, Ashok Nagar, Indira Park

Junctions to preferably avoid: Ravindra Bharathi, Iqbal Minar, Musheerabad, RTC Crossroads, Narayanaguda Crossroads, Basheerbagh, Ranigunj, Bible House, Karbala Maidan, Khairatabad Junction, Police Control Room Junction, LB Stadium Main Gate (Babu Jagjivan Ram statue), VST (Azamabad), Gandhi Nagar, Himayath Nagar, Hyderguda, Public Gardens, Nizam College

Also read:

TRS govt, Cong, MIM set to celebrate Telangana Integration Day on September 17

Union government and BJP both have separate elaborate plans lined up for Sept 17

Watch: Hyderabad Liberation or Telangana National Integration Day? What history says | Let Me Explain