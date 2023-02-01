Traffic curbs around Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar ahead of Formula E race: Details

The Formula E race will be held in Hyderabad on February 11.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad from February 5 in view of the Formula E race to be held on February 11. Traffic will not be allowed on the Telugu Talli flyover to the Khairatabad flyover, and also from the Mint compound to I Max. On Tuesday, January 31, Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar inspected the Formula E track along with other officials, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

The official said that the arrangements for the race are on track. He said partial closure of roads will come into force in the next few days, and appealed to people to take alternative routes until February 11.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday discussed the security arrangements relating to Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat Complex to be inaugurated on February 17 and the arrangements to be made for the Formula E race. She said the public should be informed about the alternative routes. Alternative routes will also be made ready to avoid delays in Secretariat works due to the Formula E race.

The meeting also decided to provide high-level security to the New Secretariat building to be inaugurated on February 17. She asked the Police, Roads & Buildings, General Administration Department, Telangana Special Police and other departments to work in close coordination. Three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 city police personnel will take care of the security of the Secretariat building. Security equipment such as baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, body scanners etc. has to be kept ready.

The Secretariat complex which is spread over 28 acres has a built-up area of 9.42 square feet, and there is provision to park 560 cars and more than 900 two-wheelers. Six Sentry posts have been set up around the Secretariat and 300 CCTV cameras have been installed to oversee the security arrangements.

A special command control room has also been set up to oversee the security arrangements. Monitoring of visitors will be done through special identity cards. Two fire engines with 34 staff along with fire safety arrangements in the Secretariat building have been made. Special arrangements have been made for persons with disabilities. Visitors will be allowed on all floors except the 6th floor. The Water Board has already arranged water supply while the sewerage works are in progress.