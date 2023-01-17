Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad ahead of India-New Zealand ODI

Traffic congestion is expected along the routes towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, where the match will take place on January 18.

Ahead of the One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, the police have issued a traffic advisory for the public. The Hyderabad Traffic Police said that congestion is expected on the route from Somajiguda to the Uppal stadium, and asked commuters to avoid the entire stretch. The Rachakonda Police have also announced several guidelines and restrictions for spectators of the match and the general public.

Traffic congestion is expected between 8 am and 10 pm on Wednesday along the route from Somajiguda to Uppal stadium, at the following junctions â€” Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet, Rasoolpura, CTO, SBH junction, St Johnâ€™s rotary, Sangeeth junction, Alugaddabavi, Mettuguda junction, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, NGRI (National Geophysical Research Institute) and Uppal. The Hyderabad Traffic Police have asked people to avoid travelling on this stretch on Wednesday.

The Rachakonda police, too, have announced several restrictions, as the match is happening under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits. The stadium is expected to have nearly 40,000 visitors including VIPs, officials on duty, media persons and others on the day of the match. Designated parking areas have been announced for different categories of visitors.

Between 11 am and 11.30 pm on Wednesday, heavy vehicles are not permitted from Nagole, Chengicherla crossroads, NFC Bridge, Habsiguda, and Amberpet side towards the stadium. While pedestrians can access the stadium from any road, there will be no access for any vehicles except those having vehicle passes, from Ek Minar to LG godown (towards the Ramanthapur route). Vehicles can proceed from street number 8 in Habsiguda to Ramanthapur.

> VIP pass-holders coming from the Tarnaka side must proceed towards Habsiguda â€“ NGRI â€“ Ek Minar and turn right towards gate 1A to enter the stadium

> VIP pass-holders coming from the Amberpet side must proceed towards Doordarshan â€“ Ramanthapur - street number 8 and turn left towards gate 1A to enter the stadium

> VIP pass-holders from the Nagole side and Warangal highway side must proceed towards Uppal crossroads â€“ Survey of India â€“ Ek Minar and turn left towards gate 1A to enter the stadium

>Vehicles going from Habsiguda to Uppal Road must be parked on the left side of NGRI gate I to III, upto Stadium metro station parking

> Vehicles going from Uppal to Habsiguda must be parked inside the TSIALA parking from Penguin gate

> Four-wheelers going from Uppal to Ramanthapur or Ramanthapur to Uppal should be parked in the cellar of Cinepolis, inside Modern Bakery, DSL open land

> Two-wheelers going from Uppal to Ramanthapur or Ramanthapur to Uppal can park their vehicles in the adjacent lanes of Modern Bakery, Amma Bhagwan Seva lane, Eenadu office lane, KV School to DSL (either side), and on the stretch from LG godown to NSL building (either side)

> Four-wheeler parking is prohibited on both sides of the main road, from Uppal junction to Genpact (towards Habsiguda road)

VVIPs and judiciary officers have been asked to enter the stadium from gate 1, and can park their cars on the right side of the stadium near the tennis court. Passholders and VIPs will have to enter from gate 1A, and park their vehicles on the right side of the stadium. Senior police officers, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials and match referees have been asked to enter from gate 1, and park on the left side of the stadium. Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) members and staff will have to enter from gate 2, while police officers deployed on duty inside the stadium, and ticket holders, can enter from all gates. Parking arrangements have been made for a total of 3880 four-wheelers and 5350 two-wheelers.

