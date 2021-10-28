Traditional weaves to pastel gowns: Insta fashion brands ring in Deepavali in style

With Deepavali 2021 around the corner, several popular fashion brands run by women on Instagram, have rolled out exclusive collections and festival offers.

Features Fashion

Decking up homes with lights and festive décor, preparing an elaborate menu including all types of delicacies from sweet to savoury, and walking down the lanes of bustling markets and malls, shopping for outfits — there are many Deepavali traditions that we deeply cherish. With Deepavali 2021 around the corner, people are once again gearing up for the festival of lights with their lengthy to-do-lists. Thanks to online brands, last-minute shoppers can save a lot of time as they figure out ways to amp up their festive fashion. Online shopping also comes in handy for people who are trying to avoid crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic. While popular e-commerce sites have launched festival offers, women-run fashion brands on platforms like Instagram, have also rolled out exclusive collections for Deepavali.

Trayee, which was co-founded by IT professionals turned entrepreneurs Priyadarshini Chandrasekhar and Nalini Yanamandala in 2015, offers ethnic wear in bright colours and traditional designs as part of their festival collection. Nalini, the co-founder of Trayee, notes that fabrics like silk cotton and cotton have been used, keeping in view that it is more suitable for the climate in south India. The 16 exclusive designs launched as part of the festival collection includes maxi dresses, anarkalis and co-ords in vibrant shades.

Speaking to TNM, Nalini explains how the Deepavali special designs retain the celebratory spirit of festivals but are also simple and elegant, with delicate detailing. “People prefer wearing gowns and decorative clothes during festivals, but a lot of them are also hesitant to buy clothes that they cannot re-use. This is the reason why we have used cotton-blended fabrics like silk cotton,” Nalini says.

The brand comes as a relief for customers who are tired of not finding clothes that are size-inclusive. With the intent to make clothing accessible for all body types, Trayee’s designs are available across sizes. “We initially started by purchasing and selling clothes by other brands but we then started curating fabric and designing them. We have an inhouse tailoring unit, which offers customised clothing in addition to the readymade pieces. Most of the customers send their measurements online or some send a sample dress via courier,” Nalini shares. She also adds that the outfits are nursing-friendly too.The clothes launched as a part of the Deepavali collection are priced between Rs 2800 to 3400.



Image description: Images of silk cotton butta dress on left, pink co-ords in the centre and traditional gown on the right.

Image Credit: Trayee

As much as people enjoy wearing vibrant and fully-embellished clothes during festivals, many have also switched to soothing pastel hues, floral lehengas and printed ensembles in recent times. National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) graduate Shamini Radhamani, the founder of clothing brand Niram Studio, tells TNM that their festival collection has a combination of traditional, fusion and modern designs.

“Our usual collection is cotton based but for the festival collection, we have chosen fabrics such as Tussar, Georgette, Organza and Muslin. Dresses that have volume and allow for twirling are being widely admired,” Shamini shares. Founded in 2020, Niram’s outfits are also available on six to seven multidesigner platforms. Speaking further about the Deepavali collection, Shamini says that they have launched five exclusive designs in two to three colours. The price range is between Rs 3,850 to 4,250. Niram offers free shipping for all orders within India.



Image description: Dress made using Muslin Batik printed fabric and embroidered sequins.

Image credit: Niram Studio



Image: Pastel dress that is part of Niram Studio's Deepavali collection. Image Source: Niram Studio

For people who prefer completing their festive look with traditional weaves and statement jewellery without burning a hole in their pockets, Nayaki Boutique has a lot to offer. Six-yard and nine-yard sarees have been bestsellers for months. But it is best-known for its traditional jewellery pieces. “We have launched six exclusive designs as a part of the festival collection. We have paired our jewellery pieces along with the sarees this Deepavali,” says Suguna Krishnamurthy, founder of Nayaki Boutique. The combos are priced between Rs 4000 Rs to 5000. A festival offer of 5% has also been rolled out. Suguna, who designs the jewellery pieces, says, “We are planning to launch an antique Ramayana- themed jewellery set this Deepavali. It is currently in the works. It is being prepared in Thanjavur. We are hoping to get it on time for Deepavali.”

Perks of shopping online

Entrepreneurs observe that the number of online fashion brands have gone up exponentially after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Suguna points out that nearly 10% of her customers have turned to fashion merchandising in the past year. Although fashion brands find it difficult to constantly compete with new businesses that have entered the market, this also keeps them on their toes, says Suguna.

“This kind of competition pushes us to launch more exclusive designs and improve our service,” she adds. Speaking on similar lines, Shamini says, “The one thing that has remained constant despite the competition is that customers come back to our brand if they like the quality of the product and the service."

Are customers still hesitant to switch to online shopping and shop on Instagram? A section of clients still has reservations about Instagram shopping. As opposed to retail outlets and physical stores, buyers are mounted with the task of understanding the options that are available before they make their choice. However, it has also been a godsend during the pandemic since buyers can avoid crowds and shop from the comforts of their homes. Exchanging or returning outfits has also become easier.

But the biggest advantage of shopping online has to be the fact that Instagram-based businesses provide room for customisations. If one wants to look at more colours for an outfit, the same design in a different fabric or perhaps add or remove features from the outfit, retail outlets don’t offer the option of customisations. Online brands, however, incorporate the ideas pitched by clients to their designs.

With colour-coordinated and themed festive outfits becoming popular in recent times, several brands also offer customisations and themed pieces for the entire family. Although Trayee and Niram do not house clothing for men and kids, tailored outfits are available for customers on request. The founders of fashion brands point out that many customers have shown more interest in themed-clothes for the entire family over the past year. Not to forget the four-legged members of the family; some of the combo outfits also include clothing or accessories for pets. “We had customised a bow and a small outfit for pets,” Shamini points out. However, she adds that since colour-coordinated or themed outfits take longer than regular pieces that are part of the festival collection, they expect customers to place the orders in advance.



Image Description: An image of siblings wearing themed outfits on the left and an image of father and son wearing

themed shirts on the right. Image Credit: Trayee



Image Description: Image of pet parent and her dog wearing colour-coordinated dress/accessory made from the

same fabric. Image Credit: Niram Studio

A number of other clothing and jewellery brands on Instagram such as Mogra Designs, Jugalbandi, Kerala Temple Jewellery, Shop Anicha and Athira Designs are popular among shoppers.

ALSO READ: Matching-matching: Colour-coordinated outfits growing in popularity in Hyderabad