Traditional fishing gets green light in coastal Karnataka

In a first sign of relaxation of lockdown norms in coastal Karnataka, traditional fishermen will be allowed to return to the sea to carry out fishing activities starting on April 12.

"As per the notice issued by the central and state government, traditional fishing activities will resume on April 12," Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport of Karnataka said adressing reporters in Mangaluru.

Traditional fishing are small-scale, low cost fishing activities usually undertaken by families that live along the coastline in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka.

Fisherpersons usually leave in the early hours of the morning before returning on the same day and auctioning their catch at the fish market. The traditional fishermen have been told to maintain social distancing and complete the auction process by 11 am everyday.

According to Kota Srinivas, there are around 14,000 traditional fishermen in the three coastal districts. There are different kinds of traditional fishing boats. Small, conventional boats that can hold up to 5 people and is fitted with engines will be allowed to resume fishing activities.

"Since the lockdown, the lack of fishing activities had forced many traditional fishing families to depend on the ration provided by the state government for their daily needs. If traditional fishing is exempted, it will be a welcome move," Yathish Baikampady, CEO, Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project, said.

The decision to allow traditional fishermen to resume activities comes at a time traditional fisher organisations in coastal Karnataka have asked the state government to declare a fish famine in the state due to the non-availability of fish catch during the fishing season that began after the monsoon ended in August 2019.