T'puram Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLA Sachin Dev to get married on September 4

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and Balussery MLA KM Sachin are all set to get married on September 4. Announcing the news, Arya took to Facebook to say that the wedding will be held in the AKG Centre, which is the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state headquarters, at 11 am. The couple has requested guests not to bring any gifts for them, but rather donate an amount of their choice to old age homes, orphanages or the Chief Ministerâ€™s Public Relief Fund.

The couple had announced their plans for a wedding in March. Sachin's father KM Nandakumar had said in February that the families had spoken, and that the wedding would take place within a month. However, the occasion was delayed. Arya Rajendran shot to fame in 2020 when she became Indiaâ€™s youngest mayor at the age of 21. Sachin, who is 28 years old, won from the Balussery constituency in Kozhikode district in the Assembly election of 2021, by defeating Congress candidate and film star Dharmajan Bolghatty with a massive lead of more than 20,000 votes.

Arya and Sachin have known each other since student days and worked together in the Students Federation of India (SFI). Sachin Dev is also the current All India Joint Secretary of the SFI. Arya, was a BSc second year student at the All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram when she was elected as a councilor from Mudavanmugal ward and later appointed as Mayor. Arya was also the state president of Balasangam, a childrens' organisation affiliated to the CPI(M), besides a state committee member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' organisation of the Left party.

Sachin Dev, who studied in government law college Kozhikode, is the youngest member of 15th Kerala legislative Assembly. He was enrolled as a lawyer in 2019.



