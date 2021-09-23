Tovino’s Minnal Murali release date is out

Helmed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is set to stream in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam on Netflix.

Flix Mollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas announced on Thursday, September 23 that the movie will premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix and revealed the release date. Sharing first-look images from the film, Tovino noted that the film will stream on Netflix from December 24, marking Christmas Eve.

Clad in a mundu, black shirt and a shawl wrapped around his face, resembling the masks worn by superheroes, Tovino strikes a stylish pose in the images. Set in the 1990s, Minnal Murali is reportedly the tale of an ordinary man who gains special powers when he is struck by lightning. Sharing the posters, Tovino wrote: “Ee Christmas Minnum! Minnal Murali is all set for a worldwide release this Christmas Eve! 24th December 2021 on @NetflixIndia. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable trip to Kurkanmoola!” Adding a humorous postscript, Tovino wrote: “Caution: Some sparks may fly. #MinnalOnNetflix.”

Apart from Tovino, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film is set to stream in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Basil, who essayed the role of a priest in Joji, is known for helming movies such as Kunjiramayanam and Godha. Netflix announced that the film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi, Merupu Murali in Telugu, Minchu Murali in Kannada, and Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie is written by Arun and Justin, while Sameer Thahir (who directed Chappa Kurishu) is the cinematographer. Shaan Rahman is on board as the music composer. Manu Jagadh will be handling art direction. Tovino’s superhero costume is by Deepali Noor and action direction is by Vlad Rimburg.

The film faced obstacles while shooting last year when the sets of a church erected in Kalady was destroyed by Hindu right-wing groups. The shooting was once again disrupted after COVID-19 struck in March last year and all film production had to be halted.