Tourist spots in Yercaud closed for tourists on weekends to reduce COVID-19 spread

On weekdays, tourist areas will allow entry upon submission of proof of vaccination with both doses or a negative RT-PCR report.

As a measure to reduce the COVID-19 cases in Salem, the District Collector, S Karmegam, on Wednesday, August 4, announced additional COVID-19 restrictions along with closing tourist spots in Yercaud on weekends. In a press note released on Wednesday, the Collector said that restrictions announced by the state government will be in place till August 9. Yercaud will also have additional restrictions to avoid public gatherings.

As per the press note, though initially Yercaud was open with the monsoon season beginning, tourist spots will now be closed on weekends both for district residents and tourists from outside. However, on weekdays, tourist areas will allow entry upon submission of proof of vaccination with both doses or a negative RT-PCR report.

Unlike tourists, residents of Yercaud will be allowed entry on weekdays with a proof of identity only such as voter ID or Aadhar card to be shown at the entry point. "We urge the public to follow the regulations to reduce the case load,” the press note said.

Further, the district administration has also mandated that the weekly vegetable market be closed till August 9. This, because several vegetable vendors both within Salem district and outside travel to sell or purchase fruits and vegetables at the weekly market, which could make it a place for overcrowding.

The Salem district, on Wednesday, recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. With 131 patients discharged after recovery, the district had 955 patients under treatment including home treatment. In May, Salem district was recording a higher number of cases, with the highest being 1,492 in a single day. Due to various measures, the numbers have now reduced.