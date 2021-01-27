Tourist bus damages part of Hampi's Vijay Vitthala Temple

According to reports, the bus got stuck at the pavilion of the temple, which damaged both the vehicle and the monument.

Traffic on the way to Hampi’s Vijaya Vitthala temple was disrupted for a while on Monday, January 25, as a tourist bus was stuck in the mandapam (pavilion), outside the monument. As per the rules, large vehicles carrying tourists are not supposed to pass through this route. The top of the bus, as well as the stone archway of the mandapam, suffered damages due to the friction.

According to a report, the route is not meant for vehicles like the tourist bus to pass. A different route has been mapped out for such big vehicles to reach Hampi’s Vijaya Vitthala Temple. However, there is no security or a check post to ensure this. In addition, there are no personnel from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to restrict entry.

An eyewitness at the scene told reporters, “The bus was stuck in the mandapam for nearly 20 minutes thence disrupting the traffic. The bus was apparently going to Hampi from Kamalapur. The incident occurred at 10 am and the driver was unaware of the damage the bus’s top suffered.” They further remarked that neither the police nor ASI officials appeared at the site, despite the damages to the pavilion that were reported.

The Deputy Superintendent of the Surveillance Department maintained to the media that he had not received any call pertaining to the damage.

Hampi or Group of Monuments at Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Karnataka. It is also a Hindu pilgrimage site. Located near the modern-day city of Hosapete, Hampi's ruins are spread over 4,100 hectares (16 square miles). It has been described by UNESCO as an "austere, grandiose site" of more than 1,600 surviving remains of the Vijayanagara Empire in south India.

As there are traces of the Vijayanagara kingdom as well as older archaeological remnants found at the site, its significance has prompted ASI to continue conducting excavations in the region.