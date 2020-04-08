Tough to lift lockdown in one go after April 14, PM Modi tells other parties

A final decision is likely to be made on Saturday (April 11), which is when PM Modi will hold a second meeting with all Chief Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that the lockdown, currently in place till April 14, may be extended, reports stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this statement during a meeting with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and after the meeting, several leaders stated that the PM hinted that the lockdown cannot be lifted in one go on April 14.

The Prime Minister made clear during the meeting that the lockdown would not be completely lifted after April 14, BJD's Pinaki Misra told PTI after the meeting. Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told PTI that the government may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

According to NDTV, the government is expected to take its final decision on the lockdown after the Prime Minister holds another meeting, this time with all Chief Ministers, on Saturday.

Other state leaders have also individually expressed a desire to continue the lockdown beyond April 14 as cases continue to rise across the country. As of Wednesday, there were over 5,200 positive cases.

Wednesdayâ€™s interaction was held through video conferencing and those who participated, included Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar.

Sources said, these leaders were briefed by secretaries of various ministries---health, home and rural development ---on the actions taken by the government to tackle COVID-19 and mitigate the hardships arising out of the lockdown.

Several opposition leaders raised the issue of shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers in the country while few also suggested that construction of the new parliament building should be avoided, a source said.

The meet comes amidst indications that the Central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus, as the positive cases in the country show no signs of any let up.

As per the Union health ministry's Wednesday morning update, there are 149 deaths and 5,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country even as the country entered its third week of nationwide lockdown.

Apart from Azad and Pawar, others who attended the virtual meet included, Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satish Misra (Bahujan Samaj Party), Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party), T R Baalu (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Janata Dal-United), Pinaki Mishra (Biju Janata Dal) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena).

Giving up its initial reluctance, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also attended the interaction. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay was among the participants.

