Total cases in India cross 1300, 5 new deaths in Telangana: See state-wise numbers

All southern states saw a surge in the number of cases on Monday.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virus’s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s apex biomedical body will no longer be putting out daily figures, but will be submitting it to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who will be putting out data, apart from the respective state governments.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world have crossed over 7,50,000, with over 1,60,000 cases in the US and over 1,00,000 cases in Italy. Similarly, the death toll in the US stands at over 3,000 and over 11,000 in Italy.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on March 31:

— Tamil Nadu saw a spike of 17 cases on Monday. The total cases in the state stand at 67, with 5 recoveries and 1 death.

— Telangana saw a sharp increase in the number of deaths, as the death toll increased by 6 on Monday. The total number of cases now stands at 77, with 14 recoveries.

— Andhra Pradesh saw two new cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 23, with 2 recoveries.

— Karnataka saw an increase of three cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 91. Six people have recovered so far, and three have succumbed.

— Kerala recorded its second COVID-19 death on Monday. The total number of cases in the state increased by 32 on Monday, taking the overall number to 234, with 20 recoveries and 2 deaths.

— As of Tuesday morning, Maharashtra recorded 225 cases, with 10 deaths and 39 recoveries.