Top online learning courses sought by Indians in past year: A list by LinkedIn

LinkedIn has announced the Most Popular Courses list in India, shedding light on how LinkedIn members are investing their time learning online.

Atom Online Learning

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has released data, which shows that members on the platform have continued with their learning journey before and during the pandemic, and online learning and upskilling continues to show an uptick in demand. In India, there has been an increase of 245% in the number of hours spent on learning from July 2019 to June 2020, compared to the same period a year before. Professionals across the globe continue to adapt to the new normal with active use of online learning and learning new skills that are most in-demand. As per the recent LinkedIn Learning stats, LinkedIn members spent over 420K hours learning in July 2020 alone, compared to 97K in July 2019 in India.

The top 10 courses sought by professionals in India include: Learning Python, Time management: Working from Home, Strategic Thinking, Writing a Resume, Excel Essential Training (Office 365), Cert Prep: Project Management Professional (PMP), Remote Work Foundations, Tips for Working Remotely, Python Essential Training, and Communicating with Confidence.

The annual Most Popular Courses list is a round-up of top courses taken most by LinkedIn members in the past year (from July 2019 to June 2020) and offers insight into topics that professionals globally are keen to learn in the current scenario. The list is based on the number of unique learners based in India and across the globe.

In India, the list reflects an interest in both digital skills and adapting to remote working as part of soft skills, and five out of ten of these courses focus on soft skills, LinkedIn said.

Globally, courses that are helping professionals achieve work-life balance and work better remotely, top the list, which points to LinkedIn members believing that soft skills are the need of the hour, as per LinkedIn Learning data. Technical courses ranging from brushing up on basics such as Office365, to nuanced skills like Project Management, rounded up the Global Top Ten Courses.

“Virtual learning continues to gain traction as professionals adjust to the new normal of remote working. In fact, LinkedIn Learning data shows that the hours spent learning in July 2020 is more than 3x the amount in July 2019. Professionals are striving to achieve skills diversity -- and transferable skills and soft skills such as time management, communication, and strategic thinking have become necessities in today's remote workplace. LinkedIn’s Most Popular Courses list reflects these shifts as professionals adapt to changes and become future-ready,” said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.

LinkedIn has made all the courses on the Most Popular Courses list free for all to use until September 30, 2020. LinkedIn Learning offers more than 16,400 courses across business, creative and technical categories, and since the pandemic, LinkedIn has made over 600 LinkedIn Learning courses free across seven languages. This is designed to help members build skills for in-demand jobs like sales representative, graphic designer and digital marketer, and hone fundamental soft skills needed to navigate the challenging work environments many are currently facing.