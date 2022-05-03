Top Online Casinos Ranked by Real Money Casino Games, Fairness & Bonuses in 2022

As new casino sites seemingly pop up every day, you may be wondering: What are the top online casinos right now? And how to avoid the bad ones that simply aren’t worth your attention - or even worse, are downright a scam?

We’re glad you asked! Our team of gambling experts is here to help you avoid stepping on landmines by compiling a list of the best online casinos in the world right now. We’re using strict, player-first ranking criteria to review and rank our top recommended picks.

Sounds good? Let’s get started.

Top Online Casinos

1. Red Dog - Top Online Casino Overall

Pros

• Regularly updates its casino games

Regularly updates its casino games • 235% match bonus

235% match bonus • Regular free spins promos

Regular free spins promos • Unique website design

Unique website design • No fees on any deposit or withdrawal method

No fees on any deposit or withdrawal method • Quality customer service

Cons

• $150 minimum cash-out

Red Dog takes the crown today thanks to a perfect mix of gaming variety, generous welcome bonuses, and no fees on deposits and withdrawals, as well as a Curacao gambling license.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

Red Dog has a catalog of over 150 real money games. As usual, slots dominate the game library of this real money online casino, but you can also opt for five live blackjack games, four roulette games, two baccarat options, 14 video poker, and keno games. Sports betting is not available, but you can join 14 live dealer games in total, which is a big plus.

We also like the addition of a free-to-play demo mode to check all the games out at your own pace before putting real money on the line.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

New players at Red Dog are greeted with a 235% match welcome bonus with a 35x wagering requirement and 55 free spins on top of that.

That's an amazing welcome package - but wait, there's more.

The deposit bonus is just the beginning. This top online casino is constantly updating its promotions page with time-sensitive promos.

Also, whenever a new game is added to the catalog, the site throws a free spins bonus your way to get you hyped. It doesn’t get any better for RTG fans.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

This casino site offers seven payment methods in total, including cryptos like Bitcoin.

The deposit limit starts at $10. Depending on your banking preference, the maximum deposit amount is capped at $250 for Neosurf, $1,000 for credit cards, or isn't limited at all if you use crypto.

Even better? There are no fees attached to the transactions, regardless of your chosen method.

Speaking of withdrawals, you can opt for three methods - credit card, bank wire transfers, and Bitcoin. The minimum withdrawal amount is $150, which is a tad too steep, while the maximum cash-out is capped at $2,500 per transaction.

Customer Service: 5/5

Red Dog’s customer service is on par with the other best real money gambling sites. You can reach out to them over email, live chat, or phone and expect them to answer immediately. They also offer a detailed FAQ section with all things related to gambling online, their banking options, and so on.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.9/5

The website sports a clean design spiced up with a touch of an animated vibe. White is the dominant color with red highlights to match their mascot - you guessed it - a red dog.

Of course, there's more to a gambling site than an attractive color scheme, and Red Dog delivers on the user experience front, too.

Whether you want to play table games, slot games, or their live casino, the website is responsive and loads faster than most popular online real money casinos.

For fans of mobile gaming, Red Dog is fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, including Android and iOS. You can't find a dedicated app, but we're happy to report the mobile version delivers all the essential features of the desktop option.

2. Ignition - Top Bonuses of any Online Casino

Pros

• $3,000 in total casino & poker bonuses

$3,000 in total casino & poker bonuses • Low wagering requirements

Low wagering requirements • One of the best poker sites

One of the • Cash-outs under 24 hours

Cash-outs under 24 hours • A nice selection of live dealer games and poker tournaments

Cons

• Would benefit from adding more games in total

Ignition greets you with a welcome bonus that’s more generous than at most other online casinos. Apart from the exceptional deposit bonus (that you can use twice!), it’s known as a high-traffic poker site and an excellent option for live casino enthusiasts.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

120 casino games might not seem like an impressive figure, but if we look beneath the surface, we'll notice that only about 50 games at Ignition are slots. Some online casino sites tend to push too many slots and neglect the table games. Not Ignition.

While that's not the best news for online slots fans, the remainder of the catalog features an impressive selection of table games.

And get this: there are 34 live dealer games here! Even the best gambling sites often struggle to reach that number.

In terms of table games, you can enjoy eight blackjack options, five roulette, and two baccarat games.

Variety is exceptional here as the site hosts games from 13 top-notch game providers. Considering that the total number of games isn’t that high, it’s clear that they opted for a ‘quality over quantity’ approach. Plain, simple, and effective!

We also love the poker tournaments the site hosts. Our favorite is Monthly Milly (a $1 million GTD tournament) that takes place once a month.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Among all real money online casinos, Ignition has the best casino bonuses , starting with a combined casino and poker welcome offer of up to $3,000 .

You can enter the IGWPCB150 code for a 150% Bitcoin deposit bonus up to $1,500. For the fiat users, use IGWPCB100 for a 100% match up to $1,000. In both cases, the wagering requirement is 25x; much easier to meet than at most casino sites.

Elsewhere on the platform, you can take advantage of regular weekly boosts, landing you up to $100 every week.

If you have casino buddies who would like to join the party, they can reel you in a 200% deposit bonus up to $100. And if your friend uses BTC, you'll get an extra $25.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can choose from eight banking options at Ignition, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Visa, and MasterCard.

The minimum deposit amount is set to $20, but note that withdrawal times take under 24 hours, which is faster than average.

Customer Service: 5/5

Ignition’s customer support team is very responsive and polite. On top of that, the website has an extensive FAQ section covering just about every topic you may need help with. If that doesn't do the trick, you can hit them up instantly over email, live chat, or phone.

Also, their team is active on Twitter with a significant following, and you can join the discussion on the official Ignition casino forum.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.3/5

The Ignition website is clean and professional. They opted for a mix of grey background combined with striking orange highlights. It’s nothing to write home about, but still memorable.

For mobile users, Ignition is yet to roll out a dedicated app and keep up with some other top casino sites worldwide. We don’t consider this to be a major deal-breaker, though, as the site is fully mobile-optimized for iOS and Android.

3. BetOnline - Top Online Casino for Poker Players

Pros

• Over 350 casino games

Over 350 casino games • 30 poker games

30 poker games • Also one of the best online sportsbooks

Also one of the • 1,000 welcome bonus for crypto, casino, and poker players

1,000 welcome bonus for crypto, casino, and poker players • 19 payment methods

Cons

• 7.5% fee for credit cards

BetOnline is an established company that’s been in the online casino industry for almost two decades. It’s one of the best online casinos for poker players, offering an impressive selection of 30 poker games and dedicated poker bonuses.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

BetOnline hosts 350+ casino games, including 265 slot games. The collection is nicely varied, and while the ten live games are nothing to write home about, we are impressed by 30 poker options and high-traffic poker tournaments.

Also included in the mix are 17 blackjack options, nine roulette games, five keno games - more than most online casinos feature - plus a mediocre selection of bingo and baccarat games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Casino players should use the BOLCASINO promo code for a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 , while the poker folks have a dedicated NEWBOL code for a 100% match up to $1,000 in poker bonuses.

The casino promotion has a 30x wagering requirement, while the poker bonus expires in 30 days.

For the crypto audience, go with CRYPTO100 for a 100% match up to $1,000 with a 14x wagering requirement. Finally, sports bettors are welcomed with the BOL1000 code, delivering a 50% match up to $1,000 with a 10x wagering requirement.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

BetOnline offers an unmatched banking variety with 19 payment options. So, what can you use for deposits and withdrawals here?

You can opt for regular wire transfers or credit cards like American Express, Visa, Discover, or MasterCard. MoneyGram and eChecks are also available, while the cryptocurrency selection includes Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, etc.

The same crypto options are available for withdrawals, plus Person 2 Person and bank wire transfers.

Speaking of withdrawals, the processing time is less than 48 hours for crypto, on par with what the best online casinos out there offer.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

The customer support team at BetOnline is easy to reach, readily available 24/7 via email, phone, or live chat. You can also contact them on Twitter.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4/5

BetOnline’s user interface is intuitive, clean, and easy to use. They also have a great poker app, while all casino games are available on the mobile version of the website.

4. Bovada - Top Online Casino for Betting

Pros

• 75% Bitcoin welcome bonus for bettors

75% Bitcoin welcome bonus for bettors • 29 sports betting markets

29 sports betting markets • One-hour withdrawals

One-hour withdrawals • One of the best casinos for live games

Cons

• 15.9% card deposit fees

15.9% card deposit fees • No online casino app

If you lean towards the sports betting side of gambling, Bovada is for you. Alongside around 200 casino games, the site boasts 29 betting markets and 34 live games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

On the casino side, Bovada's catalog offers around 200 games from four providers. Online slots dominate this casino with some 120 titles but what grabbed our attention the most is a collection of 34 live games.

Bovada also throws 29 sports betting markets into the mix, turning itself into a one-stop shop for fans of the best online casinos and sportsbooks.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

For Bitcoin users, Bovada is one of the best online casinos out there. The site greets users with impressive first deposit bonuses of 125% up to $1,250 for crypto and 100% up to $1,000 for the fiat crowd . You can use the BTCCWB1250 code for Bitcoin and CAWELCOME100 for fiat.

The wagering requirements are 25x, which sits below average across the industry.

Furthermore, sports bettors are greeted with a 75% Bitcoin bonus. If you become a regular player here, you can use their Rewards Program for cash-backs, reload bonuses, time-sensitive promotions, and so on.

Want to learn more about its games and promos? Check out our in-depth Bovada review.

Payment Methods: 4/5

You can opt for nine payment methods at Bovada, covering credit cards, other fiat banking options, and crypto.

Specifically, we're looking at MasterCard, American Express, Visa, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Match Pay, and more. Nothing out of the ordinary - but still decent enough.

The minimum deposit amount is $10 for crypto and $20 for credit cards. What we didn’t like, however, is the 15.9% fee on credit card deposits.

Customer Service: 4/5

Bovada's support team is responsive and friendly. You can check out their in-depth Help library or reach out to them via email or live chat for further assistance.

The site also has a decent online presence and replies to all inquiries via Twitter.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.5/5

The user interface is free of unnecessary clutter, and most of the essential functions are easy to find.

What’s more, their website is 100% optimized for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, even though they don’t offer a dedicated mobile app.

5. Bitstarz - Top Online Casino for Crypto Users

Pros

• A staggering collection of 3,500+ games

A staggering collection of 3,500+ games • Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC • Instant cash-outs

Instant cash-outs • 6 cryptos accepted

Cons

• No sportsbook

No sportsbook • A tad steep wagering requirements

Bitstarz is all the rage among crypto online gambling fans these days. As one of the best Bitcoin casinos , it stands out with a range of exclusive crypto bonuses and a vast library of over 3,500 BTC casino online games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4/5

When it comes to the number of games, Bitstarz dominates the market with over 3,500 titles.

The list features more than 850 slots and table games. You can play all the classic stuff like poker, blackjack, roulette, and much more. However, Bitstarz doesn’t have an online sportsbook, hence not the perfect score here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players are greeted with a 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins. Over the first four deposits, you can get as much as 5 BTC in total.

However, the wagering requirement is 40x, meaning you’ll have to play quite a bit to claim the bonus.

Elsewhere on the site, you can take advantage of a series of time-sensitive promotions. For example, you can join the Slot Wars tournaments and fight for a slice of the $5,000 prize pool. The Table Wars tournaments have an even bigger prize pool of $10,000, and the winner takes $3,000.

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

We're looking at a crypto-only online casino here. While players who don’t use crypto have to look elsewhere, this is a perfect site for all Bitcoin gambling enthusiasts.

Specifically, you can deposit and withdraw your funds using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. As a significant plus, all cash-outs are processed instantly.

Customer Service: 4.2/5

The Bitstarz support team is highly responsive and easy to reach. You can contact them using email, live chat, and phone. The company is also active on Twitter and Facebook and will gladly accept a transparent public debate.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 3.8/5

The user interface is a bit overcrowded, which is hardly a surprise considering the sheer amount of games that they offer. Thankfully, they included a search function, so it’s still possible to easily find what you’re looking for, be it slots or table games.

Bitstarz is yet to release a dedicated mobile app, but the website is fully optimized for mobile users.

Runners-Up:

How Did We Pick the Top Online Casinos?

Variety of Casino Games:

When we look for the best online casinos , we want the ones packed to the gills with high-quality games. We want them to offer as many options as possible for several reasons.

First of all, we want you to find your ideal casino games, plain and simple. Secondly, if you ever want to take a break from your routine, we want you to have plenty of options to sift through. And finally, gaming variety means more providers, meaning more regular updates and quality games. So, the more, the merrier!

Bonuses and Promotions:

This benchmark is as simple as it gets. We want the best bonuses ; the higher the amount and the lower the wagering requirements, the better. But we don’t just want an online casino site that offers a large welcome bonus and stops there. We do want an attractive welcome bonus, for sure, but we also seek regular free spins and other promotions.

Banking Options:

You’ve probably noticed the pattern by now - “the more, the merrier” applies to this benchmark as well. We want as many banking options as possible, preferably including credit cards, online banking, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. As a bonus, we want the payout processing timeframes to be as fast as possible.

Customer Service:

For a seamless gambling experience, you need all your questions answered as fast as possible - and for that, you’ll need a responsive customer support team. We’re looking for 24/7 customer service available via live chat, email, or phone. We also want the gambling site to be willing to reply to online queries via Twitter and other channels. Ideally, they should also host a dedicated forum for an online discussion and chatting with other players.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization:

Even the best online casino bonuses serve no purpose if the user interface is bad. So, we’re looking for fast and responsive online casino sites with modern design. And since over half of all online casino players use mobile devices, mobile-friendliness is imperative. Ideally, the best mobile casinos should have a dedicated app available to both Android and iOS users.

Guide to the Top Online Casino Sites

Are Online Casino Games Safe?

As long as you’re playing at licensed and reputable casino sites - like the ones we’ve selected above - yes, online casino games are just as safe as going to land-based casinos to play casino games.

Can I Play Free Casino Games?

Many online gambling sites offer free games in the so-called free-to-play or demo mode. It’s especially handy if you’re looking to try out different kinds of online slots before you start playing for real money.

How to Find the Best Online Casinos for Me?

You’re at the right place as we’ve chosen the top online casino sites based on our strict ranking criteria such as casino games, reputation, licenses, bonuses, and more.

What Are Progressive Jackpot Games?

In plain terms, progressive jackpots are jackpots that increase whenever the game is played without jackpot winnings.

Are Online Casinos Fair?

Yes, they are - again, provided that you’re playing at reputable online casinos. Every casino site on our best casino list utilizes a Random Number Generator to ensure that the outcome is completely random. What’s more, they are all licensed by reputable regulatory bodies such as Curacao.

Comparison of the Top 5 Casino Sites

If you don’t have the time to check out detailed online casino reviews, below is a brief recap of our findings:

Red Dog : The site offers a highly intuitive user interface, a broad catalog of casino games, and a generous 235% deposit bonus alongside regular free spins promos.

Ignition : Great choice for poker players with $3,000 in casino and poker bonuses. Withdrawals take under 24 hours, and the wagering conditions are fair. As the cherry on top, Ignition has a great selection of live games and poker tournaments.

BetOnline : It offers a generous $1,000 welcome bonus for casino, crypto, and poker players. There are 19 payment options, 350+ games, and 30 poker games here.

Bovada : The casino stands out with a top-of-the-line selection of 29 sports betting markets and some of the best crypto bonuses. Bitcoin sports bettors are greeted with a 75% welcome bonus, and withdrawals are instant.

Bitstarz : Bitstarz stands out as the best crypto casino in the world, carrying a whopping 3,500+ games with impressive deposit bonuses, no fees on crypto transactions, and instant cash-outs. The first four deposits can land you as much as 5 BTC extra.

How to Get Started at one of the Top Online Casinos

We’ve created a step-by-step guide on how to sign up to an online casino using our top pick, Red Dog, as an example:

1. Create Your Red Dog Casino Account

• Head over to the Red Dog Online Casino and hit the Join button in the upper right corner.

Head over to the Red Dog Online Casino and hit the button in the upper right corner. • Enter the required personal data, including email, name, phone number, and date of birth.

Enter the required personal data, including email, name, phone number, and date of birth. vFinalize the registration process.

2. Verify Email to Confirm Registration

• Head over to the email address provided during registration.

Head over to the email address provided during registration. • Open Red Dog's message welcoming you to their casino site.

Open Red Dog's message welcoming you to their casino site. • Click the link in the message to verify your registration.

3. Make your First Deposit and Start Playing!

• Visit the site and log in.

Visit the site and log in. • In the cashier section, select your preferred payment method, enter the deposit you wish to make, and hit the deposit button.

In the cashier section, select your preferred payment method, enter the deposit you wish to make, and hit the deposit button. • Claim their welcome bonus .

. • Play casino games!

Ready to Explore the Top Online Casino Sites?

And that’s a wrap for today! Our No. 1 pick is Red Dog thanks to its generous casino bonuses, user-friendly website, and a rich selection of online casino games. But the rest of the gambling sites listed here are worth your attention, too. It all depends on what you’re looking for.

So, take your time, look around, and find your ideal platform for real money games and sports betting. Above all - please remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only and not in any way recommendatory or reflective of the views of TNM. Further, do note that the sites set out in the article are rated 18+ only.