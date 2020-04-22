Top excise official transferred in Puducherry over illegal liquor sale amid lockdown

This comes a day after five people, including a tahsildar, were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal sale of liquor in Puducherry during lockdown.

A day after five people, including a tahsildar, were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal sale of liquor in Puducherry during lockdown, a Deputy Commissioner of Excise was transferred and an IAS officer replaced him. A government order issued on Tuesday said Deputy Commissioner (Excise) J Dayalane has been transferred and Sub Collector (Revenue - South) Shashwat Saurabh will hold additional charge of the post with immediate effect.

The sudden transfer came after police unearthed illegal sale of liquor allegedly in connivance with officials of the Excise department and arrested the tahsildar and four others, including two drivers and a clerical staff of the Excise department, on Monday.

Under Secretary to the department, V Jaisankar said in the order that Dayalane, a Pondicherry Civil Services (PCS) officer cadre, should report to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms for his further posting.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said it was "a serious criminal act" that some licensees chose to use tragic times to make "quick and big money" and a Special Investigation Team has been set up under a special superintendent of police to probe the matter. "This transfer shall ensure neutrality in all inquiries and investigations in recent excise violations," she said.

During the action taken based on an MLAâ€™s complaint that liquor was being sold illegally during the lockdown, police also seized liquor from some of the arrested persons. Kiran Bedi, in a release said the new Deputy Excise Commissioner will now take into possession stock records of all liquor vends from before the lockdown and now. Wherever the stock is found deficient, the onus to explain the deficiency would be on the owner and the licensee, the release says.

"It's a serious criminal act that some licensees chose to use tragic times of disaster to make quick and big money. It shall now have to be accounted for. The DGP and Sec Excise are closely overseeing the progress. The arms of the law are long," she said.

Noting that this kind of liquor sale in the market had already led to the suspension and arrest of excise and police officers and transfer of some others, Kiran Bedi said investigations would further establish the extent of their involvement.

