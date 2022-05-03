Top Bitcoin Roulette Sites: Where to Play Crypto Roulette Online in 2022

The meteoric rise of Bitcoin casinos has carved a path for the Bitcoin roulette world. Roulette variants were always among the popular casino games, and it's no different at crypto casinos.

But how do you find the best Bitcoin roulette sites available right now? We are here to help you with that.

We did the heavy lifting to flesh out the creme de la creme and found the best Bitcoin roulette casino to suit your needs.

In our humble opinion, Bitstarz is the best crypto casino for online roulette games due to its exceptional game collection and a top-tier welcome bonus. So, if you want to play roulette ASAP, check out our Top 5 summary of the best online roulette sites.

Letâ€™s dive right in.

Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites

Â· Bitstarz : Best Bitcoin roulette site overall

Â· Ignition : Best live roulette games

Â· mBit Casino : Best user experience

Â· Wild Casino : Best crypto bonuses

Â· 7Bit Casino : Best roulette variety

Â· Cloudbet : Top variety of casino games

Â· Fortune Jack : Best for beginners

Â· CafÃ© Casino : Best support team

Â· BetOnline : Best for tournaments

Â· Bovada : Best welcome bonuses

Â· Red Dog : Best for free games

1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Roulette Site Overall

Pros:

Â· Generous welcome package up to 5 BTC

Â· Instant withdrawals

Â· 3,500 casino games from 19 providers

Â· Crypto-exclusive titles

Cons:

Â· Live casino games geo-restricted for US players

Bitstarz is a shoo-in for just about any Bitcoin casino list, and today is no different. The website makes the list of best Bitcoin roulette sites with a wide variety of BTC roulette games, zero payment fees, and a top-level design.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.8/5

The Bitstarz collection is one of the most impressive catalogs on the market today. We're looking at over 3,500 casino games from 19 providers - which is amazing.

But what's Bitstarz like in terms of Bitcoin roulette? It's just as impressive. You have about a dozen options at your disposal, including European roulette, French roulette, American roulette, Lucky roulette, Golden Chip roulette, and more.

We have to highlight the addition of 3D roulette, and if the roulette wheel ever becomes tiresome, you can check out around 850 slot machines, including jackpot games, plus other table games, bingo, and more.

As a downer, live casino games are geo-restricted for US players at Bitstarz, meaning that you wonâ€™t be able to play live roulette here.

However, Bitstarz makes it up with a set of exclusive Bitcoin games. The website offers provably fair games that guarantee game fairness.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Bitstarz greets new players with possibly the most substantial welcome package in the Bitcoin casino industry. Over the first four deposits, players can score up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

We're here for Bitcoin roulette, so we'll focus on the casino bonus. The first deposit bonus at Bitstarz is a 100% match up to 1 BTC with an industry-standard 40x rollover requirement.

The subsequent four deposits will boost your account by up to an additional 4 BTC. The wagering requirements remain 40x for these bonuses.

Existing users can enjoy reload bonuses, join tournaments, and keep track of the time-sensitive promos.

When you feel ready to compete and conquer, enlist for Table Wars. With zero wagering requirements, this weekly table games tourney crowns its top dog with $3,000. The $10,000 prize pool is distributed across the Top 40. The booty ranges from $2k for the silver medalist to $25 for the last 10 users who make the rundown.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

Bitstarz is exclusively a crypto casino, meaning no fiat and no traditional banking. You can select six cryptocurrencies to deposit funds and place real money bets: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether.

To be perfectly honest, six cryptos are what most casinos offer, but instant payout processing is not. Also, zero fees. Now we're talking!

The minimum deposit required to claim the first deposit bonus is 0.0002 BTC. You can still deposit as little as 0.0001 BTC, while cashouts range from 0.0002 to 10 Bitcoin.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.9/5

In terms of design, Bitstarz is at the top of the heap. The devs did a fantastic job, delivering an elegant, slightly darker website that is fun and flashy while retaining a professional vibe.

The search function works really well at Bitstarz. If you want to check the Bitcoin roulette games, just head to the Table Games section under Casino Games.

A Bitstarz dedicated app is yet to grace the virtual app store shelves, but the site is fully optimized for instant play straight from a web browser of your choice.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.9/5

Bitstarz customer service is available 24/7, any day of the year, over email, phone, or live chat. The casino is also active on Facebook and Twitter and replies to user posts and comments. No forum is available, but you can request customer team support and save a few bucks on phone toll.

The FAQ library is solid and easy to sift through various topics related to online gaming.

Head over to Bitstarz and play roulette with up to 5 BTC in welcome deposit bonus funds.

2. Ignition - Best Live Bitcoin Roulette Site

Pros:

Â· $3,000 in welcome bonuses

Â· 34 live dealer games

Â· Live dealer American and European roulette

Â· Fantastic poker tourneys and virtual sports betting on the side

Cons:

Â· No phone customer service

Â· Only 120 casino games in total

Ignition has established a reputation as the leading destination for Bitcoin poker players. Still, it has a few aces up its sleeve for roulette fans, especially if you're into live-dealer Bitcoin roulette.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.65/5

Ignition hosts five roulette variations in its catalog of 120 casino games. In the live dealer section, you can choose from European roulette games and American roulette options.

The rest of the catalog includes a selection of slot machines from 13 software providers, plus the usual table game favorites. Ignition covers the most popular casino games, including blackjack, baccarat, poker, and more.

Another highlight is the selection of live casino games, including 34 live channels with professional and stylish dealers. Finally, Ignition hosts a dedicated section for virtual sports betting.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Focusing on Bitcoin roulette, we recommend using the bonus code IGWPCB150 for a $1,500 deposit bonus at a 150% match rate for crypto players.

If you want to see what's the fuss about Ignition's poker department, the same code can fetch you another $1,500 for poker games, ramping up the welcome package to $3,000.

Crypto deposits will also grant you entries to the monthly giveaway. Every $50+ deposit will land you a single entry, and lucky winners will score special rewards.

You can also enjoy $100 weekly boosts and $100 referral bonuses . But here's whatâ€™s really cool: if you and your referral pal are using Bitcoin - which you do - Ignition throws in an extra $25.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.6/5

Ignition supports four cryptocurrencies and granted, many online casinos offer at least this many. Fiat banking is available, but that's not what we're here for today.

You can opt for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Withdrawals are handled within 24 hours; while not instant, the speed still hits the mark and makes Ignition a swift Bitcoin roulette site.

The website does not charge transaction fees for Bitcoin, meaning deposits and withdrawals are free of charge.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.7/5

Ignition devs went for a professional, clean design. Orange details make the website memorable, but what matters the most today is that every Bitcoin roulette game runs smoothly, including the live casino section.

The website is fully optimized for mobile devices, offering instant-play titles.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.8/5

Customer support at Ignition is polite and responsive. We recommend consulting the FAQ before contacting the team; the library is well organized and covers many topics related to online gambling, even money bets, French roulette, and other Bitcoin roulette games.

Ignition customer service is available 24/7/365 via live chat or email. The lack of dedicated phone lines is a drawback, but the casino makes up for it with a dedicated public forum.

Check the latest Ignition casino bonuses for Bitcoin roulette games here.

3. mBit Casino - Best User Experience of Any Bitcoin Roulette Site

Pros:

Â· About a dozen roulette variations

Â· 2,700+ casino games from 38 providers

Â· 1 BTC first deposit bonus with free spins

Cons:

Â· No live casino games for US players

Â· Lacks phone customer service

The mBit Online Casino offers about a dozen Bitcoin roulette games in its rich catalog of 2,700 titles from 38 game providers.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.8/5

In the massive catalog of over 2,700 Bitcoin games , you will find about a dozen roulette options. Roulette types include European, American, and French roulette tables.

The rest of the catalog leans towards slot machines with 1,200+ titles, and we also highlight a top-notch blackjack department. Also included in the mix are exclusive titles like the Book Of mBit.

But the biggest advantage mBit offers is the variety of software providers. With 38 companies chiming in, the casino forms an exceptionally varied catalog packed to the gills with the hottest titles across the board.

Some of the providers include BetSoft Gaming, Play Nâ€™ GO, Spinomenal, Evolution Gaming, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The first deposit bonus you land at mBit goes up to 1 BTC at a 110% match rate ; it also carries 300 free spins.

Free spins are easily the standout of the mBit bonus section, but wagering boosts aren't lagging behind - not by a long shot. The first five deposits can land you as much as 5 BTC, all with a 35x wagering requirement. Also included in the mix is the mBit Referral Bonus.

Time-sensitive bonuses come and go all the time at mBit, so it's best to stay up to speed with the casino's promos page.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.5/5

Payment methods at mBit include seven cryptocurrencies; traditional fiat banking is not accepted. You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

Payouts processing is instant, while the minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC. You need to withdraw at least 0.0002 BTC and no more than 10 BTC per transaction when cashing out.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.6/5

If you enjoy darker design, you'll enjoy mBit. The website has a dark blue background with white text and gold details. Load times are swift with zero lag on any roulette table in the catalog.

The site supports instant-play games, meaning you can access the titles from a web browser of your choice.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.65/5

The mBit support team is very well versed in online Bitcoin roulette. They are available around the clock, 365 days a year, over email or live chat.

On the downside, mBit has no dedicated phone lines for customer support. But on the upside, the site is active on Twitter and also hosts an on-site public chat.

Click here and claim the latest bonuses and promotions available at mBit.

4. Wild Casino - Most Generous Bonuses of Any BTC Roulette Site

Pros:

Â· 300% welcome bonus up to $3,000 for crypto players

Â· 18 live dealer games

Â· 17 crypto payment options

Â· 8 roulette variants

Cons:

Â· Slower payouts

Â· 4 software providers

Wild Casino stands out with a top-level welcome bonus for Bitcoin users. With 17 cryptocurrencies on the banking page, the casino also stands out as one of the best options for banking variety.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.6/5

The casino hosts around 400 casino games from three software providers. Slots take up about a half of the catalog, while roulette is limited to nine variants, including American, European, and French roulette.

You can enter 18 live casino channels, including auto roulette and other variants.

The site stands out with an exceptional blackjack selection, so if the roulette wheel ever becomes tiresome (very unlikely) we say check out the BJ section.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Wild Casino greets new players with one of the best crypto bonuses in the industry, and it applies to online roulette.

Use the code CRYPTO300 and land up to $3,000 at an impressive 300% match rate . After the first deposit bonus, you can score up to $9,000 in BTC bonuses.

And then check out the site's time-sensitive promotions. Truly impressive!

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.35/5

If you want to use lower-market-cap cryptocurrency for online gambling, go with Wild Casino. This online casino supports major cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, but also ApeCoin, Avalanche, Polygon, Shiba Inu, and more. In total, the site supports 17 crypto options.

But what we donâ€™t like is that crypto cashouts take as much as two days. Thatâ€™s just too much in this day and age, and it definitely affected the score.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.5/5

Color us surprised, but Wild Casino sports a wild jungle theme. We're always wary of ornate websites since speed suffers for the sake of design. But that's just not the case with Wild; the site is responsive, snappy, and easy to navigate.

The main menu highlights key features, and every section of the casino is reachable within a click or two. A dedicated Wild Casino is yet to become a reality, but the website is entirely mobile-friendly nonetheless.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.5/5

You'll have no trouble locating the Wild Casino customer service from any site page. The support team can be reached 24/7/365 over email, live chat, and phone.

Click here and find the latest bonuses at Wild Casino.

5. 7Bit Casino - Best Roulette Variety of Any BTC Roulette Site

Pros:

Â· Over 15 roulette games

Â· Over 1,200 games from 23 providers

Â· 5 BTC welcome bonus package

Â· 8 cryptos supported

Cons:

Â· No phone support

You should check out 7Bit for its table games catalog - and that includes Bitcoin roulette. The website has been online since 2014 and has done right to earn the trust of crypto gamblers worldwide.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.9/5

1,200 slots from 23 game providers is really cool, but we're here for the Bitcoin roulette department.

Players can join 16 roulette variants; specifically, you can play American roulette or opt for the French roulette, European roulette, or the Mini Roulette provably fair game. Speaking of provably fair titles, the casino also hosts Aviator and Dice, among other options.

Unfortunately, live dealer games are not available to US players. However, the number of roulette variations is enough to rank 7Bit among the top bitcoin roulette casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

The welcome offer at 7Bit is on par with the best Bitcoin roulette sites. The first four deposits will bring you up to 5 BTC .

You can then use one of the best 7Bit casino bonus codes, SPINBONUS, for a 177% match deposit bonus and 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

Every Monday, the site offers a 25% reload bonus, while weekends boast 20% cashback rewards.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.5/5

You can handle your crypto casino banking at 7Bit using eight crypto options: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Tron, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether.

Payouts are free of charge as long as you request 0.0005 BTC or more per withdrawal. When depositing, the minimum sum you can fund your account with is 0.0003 BTC. Crypto payments are processed instantly - which is a huge advantage.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.5/5

7Bit is super-heavy on the '80s - the dark background, the neon purple details, and the entire casino will take you back to the flashy decade.

Despite the vivid details, the platform is clutter-free, slick, and intuitive. Although the site doesn't offer a dedicated app, the devs ensured the entire casino is optimized for Android and iOS players.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.6/5

If you need assistance at 7Bit, you can hit the support team up anytime via live chat or email. We appreciate the 24/7 availability, but we're not fans of zero dedicated phone lines.

The FAQ library is solid and covers just about everything from guides on how to play roulette to even money bet queries.

This Bitcoin casino does not host a forum but is active on Twitter. If you prefer public discussion, Twitter is your winning ticket.

Click here to explore over 15 BTC roulette games at 7Bit and claim your welcome offer.

How We Chose the Best Online Bitcoin Roulette Sites

Variety of Roulette Games:

This benchmark rates the number and quality of Bitcoin roulette games. We also highlighted the quality of live casino games a site offers: the more roulette game options, the merrier. We searched for French roulette, European roulette, American roulette, and other roulette wheel games.

Bonuses and Promotions:

The best platforms for Bitcoin roulette games draw new players with a hefty welcome bonus but also keep the regulars happy with fresh promos, reload bonuses, cash-backs, and loyalty programs.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed:

Most best crypto casinos accept Bitcoin but also other altcoins. We went after more than a sheer number of payment options, highlighting zero-fee Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals.

Our experts also showcased instant-withdrawal online casinos. Your roulette winnings' journey from the casino wallet to your personal BTC wallet should be as short as possible.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization:

No deposit bonuses can make up for a poor user interface, which is why we never recommend casinos that are not up to the latest web design and security standards.

Since most online casino users play games on mobile devices, we also made sure every website is 100% optimized for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Customer Service and Online Presence:

Weâ€™re massive fans of transparency, so we search for Bitcoin casinos active on social media, with public forums and live chats. In terms of customer support, we went for online casinos with 24/7 availability over live chat, email, and preferably phone.

Best Bitcoin Sites To Play Roulette: FAQ

What Are Provably Fair Bitcoin Roulette Games?

When a game is "provably fair," it means the Bitcoin casino hosts a publicly-available blockchain-based algorithm to confirm the fairness and randomness of the game. It allows players to verify the fairness of the game they are playing.

What Is Auto Roulette?

Auto roulette is a European roulette variation suited for high rollers pursuing fast-paced gaming and roulette wheel options.

Are Free Games Available at Bitcoin Casinos?

Yes, demo more or free mode is one of the features we look for when searching for online casinos. We prefer sites that allow players to check any game they want free of charge before funding their accounts with real money.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites

No time to dive into in-depth best Bitcoin casino reviews? No worries, just check out this top 5 summary of your best options for BTC roulette games.

Â· Bitstarz : An exceptional catalog of 3,500 games and plenty of roulette variations. You can score 5 BTC in welcome bonus funds. Overall score 99%.

Â· Ignition : Don't miss the bonus code IGWPCB150 and score up to $1,500 on your first deposit. The casino stands out with top-notch live games. Overall score 97%.

Â· mBit Casino : This online casino boasts 38 game providers and grants players up to 1 BTC in bonuses. Enjoy a dozen roulette options and over 2,700 games on the platform. Overall score 95%.

Â· Wild Casino : Don't miss out on the CRYPTO300 code for a $3,000 crypto welcome bonus with a 300% match rate. The best crypto roulette bonus around. Overall score 92%.

Â· 7Bit Casino : If you're in the market for the roulette variety, go with 7Bit. The website hosts over 15 roulette games and supports eight cryptocurrencies.

Steps To Get Started at the Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites

Getting started at the BTC roulette sites is very easy. We'll use Bitstarz as an example here. Just follow these three simple steps, and you'll be playing Bitcoin roulette in no time.

1. Create Your Casino Account

Head over to Bitstarz.com and hit the green Sign Up button in the top right corner

Provide the requested data, including your email, and create a username and password

Tick the box at the button to confirm you agree with the Bitstarz T&Cs

Click the Sign-Up button to finalize this step

2. Email Verification

Visit the email address used during Bitstarz registration

Open the welcome message the Bitcoin casinos sent you. Check Spam if needed

Click the link inside the message to confirm registration and score 20 no deposit free spins

If the link doesnâ€™t auto-redirect you, head over to the BitStarz Casino sign-in page and manually log in to the platform

3. First Deposit

Hit the green Deposit button on your Bitstarz Online Casino profile

Select your desired crypto, scan the wallet address and fund your casino wallet

Use your Bitstarz bonus code and start gambling

So, What's the Best Site for BTC Roulette?

After extensive research and detailed analysis, we found Bitstarz to be the best BTC roulette site. We say this based on the site's top-notch design, security, a super-generous welcome bonus, and a vast catalog of roulette games.

But based on your preferences and Bitcoin roulette strategy, your ideal match might be one of the other recommended casinos on this page. Whichever online roulette site you decide to use from our list, you are in for a treat.

Above everything, always remember to gamble responsibly.

