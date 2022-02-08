Partner

Top 6 Real Money Gambling Sites With Best Slots

Each year, bitcoin casinos are becoming a big thing. A growing number of bitcoin gambling arenas deliver an ultimate gaming experience out of the box.

Users can appreciate low transaction fees and fast withdrawals. Additionally, using cryptocurrency for gambling ensures fraud protection along with responsible gaming guarantees.

New crypto casinos provide user-friendly platforms that can be accessed via mobile devices to play on the go. Just like on typical platforms, they offer multiple bonus opportunities. Promo campaigns, scheduled contests, and some of the best bitcoin gaming options are among the main benefits of top crypto casinos.

Despite a growing number of platforms, some beginners find it hard to pick the right one. Experts from BestCryptoCasino.today are here to make this choice easier for you. We have a pool of dedicated enthusiasts deeply involved in online bitcoin gambling. They have created a list of some of the best and most trusted gaming platforms. We have thoroughly reviewed top crypto casinos taking into account several crucial factors. They include safety, bonus options, selection of games, license, payment options, and other features that ensure a secure and engaging gambling process.

6 Best Bitcoin Casinos Reviewed

1. Stake â€“ Best for Gambling with Bitcoin

2. CloudBet â€“ Best for Betting on Esports

3. PariMatch - Best for Regular Promotions

4. BitStarz â€“ Best for Instant Deposits and Withdrawals

5. JooCasino â€“ Best for a Welcome Bonus

6. 7BitCasino â€“ Best for Bitcoin Slots

Simple Tips on Choosing the Most Trusted Crypto Casino Site

As a rule, the majority of bitcoin gambling sites are safer than non-crypto or land-based casinos. On the other hand, it does not mean all BTC games are safe to play. Users must do their own research to define the best crypto casino that guarantees anonymity and enough digital security means.

The following factors can play a vital role:

â€¢ A Valid License. The website must obtain permission or license. Otherwise, it is not allowed to deliver crypto gambling services in a specific country. Besides, crypto gaming must be legit in your region. Moreover, the website must be regulated by reliable gaming authorities. They may include Curacao and MGA licensing as well as UKGC regulation.

â€¢ RNG Certification. A website must obtain a valid RNG certificate. It is established by the iTech Labs team. The certificate guarantees fair gaming and enough chances to win big. The information can be found on the official website.

â€¢ Digital Security. Most gambling sites use SSL encryption to protect usersâ€™ personal data. So, make sure a chosen platform comes with 128-bit protection. It also keeps all financial transactions safe.

â€¢ Reputation on the Web. To select the best crypto gambling sites, look for reviews and testimonials. Users can come across numerous review sites with casino ratings, ranks, and in-depth reviews. They provide a full picture of whether the chosen bit casino can meet your gambling expectations.

Now, when you know how to select top bitcoin casinos, letâ€™s have a look at the best 3 picks from our list.

Site Why Best? Bonus Stake 1,000+ BTC games and slots; Up to $10,000 cash prizes every week; The highest RTP (up to 99%). 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS' CloudBet Hard-to-beat odds for sports betting; Flawless reputation since 2013; CS: GO and Dota betting. 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC PariMatch Great promotions for high rollers; A selection of lotteries and giveaways; Weekly campaigns with a chance to win up to $30,000. 100% up to 1.5 BTC - promo code: FIRST

Stake â€“ Best for Gambling with Bitcoin

The casino offers several gambling opportunities. Players can choose from a list of traditional games and the best crypto slots. Additionally, they can be involved in sports betting with BTC. The website comes with support for over 100 different cryptos. Whatâ€™s more, players are free to join the local online community to share their gaming experience.

Gamblers Talk

The website boasts quite a high rating on Trustpilot (3,8). Players appreciate various gaming options. On the other hand, most of the users would like to have more bonus options. A personal rating system is one of the main features players like about the platform. They get XP points with every new bet. The more games they play the higher rating they get with extra perks and features to access.

Insights

Stake offers probably the biggest collection of games among all top bitcoin casinos. Players can select from over 1,000 titles. They include not only traditional table games but also the best Bitcoin slots. Besides, you can try your luck in BTC sports betting. Here, you can find slot machines with one of the highest RTP rates (up to 99%). Some of the most popular titles involve Books of Shadow, King Carrot, Joker Bombs, and hundreds of other iconic games. A multilingual interface is available in 8 different languages.

Bonus

The promo code guarantees 10% Rakeback as part of the welcoming package. Not much at first sight. Luckily, players have extra chances to get free coins. The site offers taking part in different scheduled promotions. Weekly tournaments can bring you up to $10,000.

CloudBet â€“ Best for Betting on Esports

Established in 2013, CloudBet is a leading platform among the best crypto betting sites . It comes with multiple gambling opportunities. Users can benefit from multiple events to place a bet. Whatâ€™s more, the site promises secure CS: Go and Dota 2 crypto betting.

Gamblers Talk

The 6.44 rating on AskGamblers means the site still has some room to evolve. On the other hand, players appreciate a selection of different casino games. The platform is powered by some of the leading gambling software providers. They include Microgaming, Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, and other trusted titles known for the best crypto slots. This fact guarantees state-of-the-art sounds and visuals, different bonus types, and high RTP.

Insights

The website debuted in 2013. For many years, players have been experiencing various gaming options. Here you can try such iconic slots as Starburts, Classic game fans will appreciate SupperSunny Fruits. From crypto and e-wallets to bank transfers and cheques â€“ the platform offers flexible withdrawal and depositing. The pending time varies from 2 to 12 hours depending on the preferred payment gateway. As for the crypto support, the following coins are available for both cashing out and balance reloading:

â€¢ Bitcoin.

â€¢ Ethereum.

â€¢ Bitcoin Cash.

â€¢ MoonPay.

â€¢ Tether.

Bonus

The welcome bonus lets you get up to 100% deposit match though limited to not more than 5 BTC. Additional promotions involve weekly free spins, daily buy-in discounts, special holiday offers, and more.

PariMatch - Best for Regular Promotions

PariMatch is a trusted bitcoin casino with a selection of crypto games for players from the UK, Spain, Brazil, and Russia. The website offers a set of bonus packages and promo campaigns to please both new and returning gamblers.

Gamblers Talk

The casino has a good enough reputation among online users. A high level of trust is backe ji d by the 7.3 rate on AskGamblers and 4.5 on TrustPilot. Users appreciate a selection of crypto slots. Besides, they like a range of weekly cash drops, tournaments, and loyalty programs. Players can deposit or cash out using all major e-wallets and credit cards. As for the crypto support the site accepts BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and USDT.

Insights

An enormous game selection makes this site a good place for gambling. Players can try their luck with traditional roulette or live dealer options. Slot fans will find hundreds of popular titles along with games featuring progressive jackpots. Some of the best crypto slots include Actex Coins, Crypts of Fortune, Book of Poseidon, and more.

Bonus

The welcome package looks really huge. Newly registered users can fill their balance with up to $2,222 of free cash in addition to 100 free spins .

BitStarz â€“ Best for Instant Deposits and Withdrawals

The website boasts user-friendly navigation and a good selection of BTC games. All titles are divided into separate sections. Here, players will find a Bitcoin games category. Additionally, traditional casino fans can experience a selection of table and card games including live dealer options.

Gamblers Talk

According to reviews on AskGamblers, the casino has only a few crucial downsides. Country restrictions are one of them. Unfortunately, some regions do not provide legit access to the platform. As for the hits, the casino has a certificate of trust to ensure safe gaming. It offers a mobile-friendly experience to play BTC slots on the fly. Besides, coin withdrawal is almost instant. In rare cases cashing out may take up to 1 hour.

Insights

Just like any other trusted bitcoin casino , the website offers free gaming mode. Users can pick up some skills without investing in real coins. A great opportunity to work out a winning strategy or learn basic game rules. All slots are developed by industry-leading brands. They include SoftSwiss, Betsoft, and others. Overall, there are 300+ titles available for gambling.

Bonus

The welcome package includes two types of bonuses. The first one is the crypto bonus. New players can get up to 1 BTC as a 100% deposit match . Besides, newbies can benefit from 180 free spins. Just make sure you use them on pre-defined slot games. Also, keep an eye on wagering requirements to avoid issues when cashing out.

JooCasino â€“ Best for a Welcome Bonus

The website claims to offer fast registration with instant account validation. Additionally, players will appreciate a qualified support team accessible round-the-clock. Fair gaming and a selection of the best crypto slots are among the main hits of the website.

Gamblers Talk

You will find only 4 reviews in Trustpilot with an overall rating of 3.7. It is not bad taking into account some obvious hits. First of all, the site has the Curacao license to ensure fair gaming. Secondly, players mention a high RTP rate and a rich selection of games, which is also true. Besides, a good reputation is backed by the 7.4 rank on AskGamblers.

Insights

The website collaborates with dozens of recognizable software providers. From NetEnt and Microgaming to Oryx Gaming and Quickfire. Whatâ€™s more, users can opt for any of the 13 payment options. They include all major e-wallets and credit cards available for cashing out and reloading. Cryptocurrency games can use CoinPaid to make deposits in Ethereum.

Bonus

The main downside is that the site does not offer bonuses in coins. However, you still have a chance to add $1,000 as free cash to the balance. It is a part of the offer for all new players seeking hassle-free gaming. The bonus also involves up to 100 free spins.

7BitCasino â€“ Best for Bitcoin Slots

A good site for a cross-platform gaming experience. The casino is one of the BTC veterans. It has been in the industry since 2014.

Gambler Talk

With 87 reviews on Trustpilot, the site has a 3.2 rating with more than 50% of excellent and good testimonials. On AskGamblers, it has an 8.7 rating. Mostly, users mention support for BTC and Fiat as the major benefit. The lack of toll-phone support is described as the major miss.

Insights

The site has a valid Curacao license. Besides, it is a Direx N.V.-operated casino. It offers the ultimate experience for arcade game fans along with support for desktop and mobile platforms. Here you will find a set of classic slots as well as emerging titles. The most popular games are Slot Father, A Night in Paris, and more.

Bonus

For newly-registered users, the site provides a guaranteed 100% deposit match . Whatâ€™s more, newbies will have 100 extra free spins. They can be used for the best crypto slots as well as standard cash games.

FAQ

Are bitcoin casinos fair to play?

Leading platforms provide safe gaming. They are officially regulated and licensed. It means they meet all necessary industry standards. Users can look for RNG-licensed platforms. Besides, it is possible to count the potential RTP. It helps to decide if a chosen site is worthy.

Do they offer bonuses?

Just as brick-to-mortar platforms, crypto sites come with generous bonus options. New players can get free coins with a welcome package. Returning users can take part in loyalty programs or earn more XP points for every bet. Free spins, cashback, discounts, and other campaigns are offered to users.

Is ID validation necessary?

Fast and easy signup is the key benefit of bitcoin gambling. Most sites do not require ID validation. If they do, the process is almost instant. Besides, there is a chance to try your skills for free. Instant gaming mode does not call for real-coin depositing.

How much time do I need to cash out?

The pending time depends on the payment gateway. With cryptocurrency, it is generally executed on autopilot. In some cases, it may take up to several hours to complete the coin transfer. All the requirements are indicated in the wagering and payment sections. Make sure you learn them beforehand to avoid withdrawal issues.

What is the minimum sum to withdraw?

The minimum amount varies from site to site. As a rule, the average sum to cash out per week is around $2,500 or the equivalent in crypto. If you prefer monthly withdrawals, the maximum amount is somewhere between $10,000 and $12,000.

The Bottom Line

Now, we have the top 6 cryptocurrency gambling sites with the best crypto slots reviewed in detail. This list will make it simpler for newbies to find a trusted platform. At least, you already know key features to look for. Whatever you do, do not forget to check license and wagering requirements. Additionally, working out a risk-free strategy is also a good idea.

Do not bet on everything you have on the balance. Also, avoid playing the same game for too long, especially if it does not bring you profit. Always learn the rules and use a free instant mode to try out a game you like. With simple risk-management tools, you can drastically improve your gambling.

Disclaimer

Make sure you meet general requirements before signing up. Users under 18 are not permitted to gamble either online or in land-based establishments. Always remember that none of the above-mentioned sites guarantee big wins. If you still have unresolved issues, feel free to check the following resources:

â€¢ GamblersAnonymous.org

â€¢ ncpgambling.org