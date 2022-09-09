Top 10 Best Installment Loans Online For Bad Credit with Guaranteed Same Day Approval (2022)

Installment loans are quickly gaining popularity as consumers become increasingly aware of their advantages. Installment loans are a type of non-revolving credit that is more manageable. They provide more flexible repayment terms, loan amounts, competitive rates, and more accessible qualification requirements. According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, non-revolving consumer credit, including personal installment loans online, increased at an annual rate of 6.9% in the second quarter of 2022.

Installment loans online are less risky and can provide you with the necessary financing to cover minor or major needs, including emergency expenses and purchasing a car or home. To help you choose the best installment loans near me, here are our editorâ€™s picks of the top five U.S. loan finders that provide a free service to installment loans for bad credit in a few simple clicks.

Best Installment Loans - Quick Overview

â€¢ Viva Payday Loans : Overall Best for Installment Loans Online

â€¢ Low Credit Finance : Best for Installment Loans for Bad Credit

â€¢ Big Buck Loans : Best for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

â€¢ Heart Paydays : Best for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check

â€¢ Green Dollar Loans : Best for Personal Online Installment Loans with No Job.

Best Installment Loans Near Me No Credit Check Services of 2022

1. Viva Payday Loans : Overall Best for Installment Loans Online

Viva Payday Loans ticks all the right boxes for anyone looking for a fast and easy way to apply for installment loans online. It ranks as the overall best for installment loans online in this review thanks to a smooth online application process, instant approvals, inclusive lending to borrowers with all types of credit, and access to lenders who accept all kinds of income.

If youâ€™re looking for installment loans near me, look no further than Viva Payday Loans. You only need a smartphone or computer to apply for installment loans online from the comfort of your home. Youâ€™ll get free access to suitable lenders offering affordable installment loans online from $100 to $5,000, flexible repayment terms from 3 to 24 months, and interest rates ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Simply choose the amount you wish to borrow and a suitable loan term, and follow the simple steps to apply. Youâ€™ll get feedback within 2 minutes and connect to a lender to complete the process and sign a loan contract. Lenders at Viva Payday Loans provide quick installment loans online, and some can disburse the approved funds on the same day you apply.

Eligibility Requirements for Installment Loans Online

â€¢ 18 years of age

• Valid U.S. bank account with direct deposit

• Valid social security number

• Minimum income of $1,000 monthly

Pros of Installment Loans Online

â€¢ Quick loan process.

• Affordable loan amounts

• Inclusive lending for all eligible Americans

Cons of Installment Loans Online

â€¢ Lenders can set high-interest rates based on your risk profile.

2. Low Credit Finance : Best for Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Credit problems are not uncommon. According to FICO, 15.2% of U.S. consumers have credit scores lower than 599. Credit scores below 580 are considered poor and can make getting approved for installment loans challenging, especially among traditional lenders like banks. If other platforms or lenders have rejected you because of poor credit, Low Credit Finance is your best bet.

Low Credit Finance connects you to specialized lenders who offer installment loans for bad credit borrowers. If you meet the requirements and can afford to repay the loan, you increase your chances of getting installment loans for bad credit.

Low Credit Finance is known for helping everyday Americans with less than perfect credit scores access installment loans for bad credit from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months repayment periods.

Youâ€™ll get interest rates from 5.99% to 35.99%, and lenders will work with you to provide tailored deals that make it easy to repay. With guaranteed installment loans for bad credit, you can meet your needs and quickly repay to improve your credit score.

Eligibility Requirements for Installment Loans For Bad Credit

â€¢ Minimum age of 18 years

• A valid identification like a social security number

• An active bank account with direct deposit

• Minimum monthly income of $1,000

Pros of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit

â€¢ All FICO scores welcome

• Flexible repayments

• Free success to specialized lenders

Cons of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit

â€¢ You canâ€™t borrow multiple loans

3. Big Buck Loans : Best for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

Big Buck Loans provides almost instant outcomes when you apply for online installment loans instant approval. A thorough review of this loan finder shows itâ€™s an excellent solution for emergencies thanks to its fast process that will help you forget lengthy, frustrating, and tedious loan processes.

If youâ€™re tired of loan processes that take days or weeks, try Big Buck Loans for online installment loans instant approval. Youâ€™ll get matched to lenders who believe in quick approvals and disbursements that can put money in your pocket within 15 minutes to one hour. With online installment loans instant approval, you only need two minutes to get feedback on your application. No waiting, worrying or wondering about the outcome.

Lenders at Big Buck Loans provide same-day online installment loans instant approval from $100 to $5,000. You can choose a 3 to 24 months repayment period and get an APR from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Eligibility Requirements for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

â€¢ Be 18 years of age and above

• Have an active U.S. bank account

• Have a valid U.S. home address

• Earn a minimum of $1,000 monthly

Pros of Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

â€¢ Fast loan approvals

• No obligation qualification check

• User-friendly website

Cons of Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

â€¢ Strict eligibility criteria for income.

4. Heart Paydays : Best for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check

Many Americans donâ€™t qualify for a credit score, which can complicate things when looking for installment loans because lenders wonâ€™t be able to determine creditworthiness. Heart Paydays matches you to lenders who offer guaranteed installment loans for bad credit no credit check without making your credit score the main focus.

Installment loans no credit check are suitable for borrowers with no credit history or those with bad credit scores. You may have non-existent credit scores if youâ€™ve never had a credit account or youâ€™re a young adult whose yet to build a credit history. Lenders at Heart Paydays focus on your affordability based on your income and monthly expenses to offer guaranteed installment loans for bad credit no credit check.

You can borrow quick guaranteed installment loans for bad credit no credit check from $100 to $5,000 and get funded on the same day. Youâ€™ll repay the loan in 3 to 24 months with an APR ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Eligibility Requirements for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check

â€¢ At least 18 years of age

• A valid bank account that accepts direct deposits

• A permanent address in the U.S.

• A monthly income of at least $1,000

Pros of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check

â€¢ All credit scores accepted

• Reliable customer support

• Quick disbursements

Cons of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check

â€¢ High APR rates

5. Green Dollar Loans : Best for Personal Online Installment Loans with No Job

Most lenders like banks prefer borrowers with a formal job and payslip and can reject your application automatically if youâ€™re not traditionally employed. Thankfully, Green Dollar Loans provides a free service to same-day personal online installment loans with no job or formal employment. You only need to have an alternate source of income and prove affordability to qualify.

Lenders at Green Day Loans accept all kinds of income and are known to help retired borrowers, freelancers, contractors, self-employed, and part-time workers access the funding they need. You can still qualify for same-day online installment loans with no job if you have bad credit, provided you can afford to repay the borrowed amount.

Lenders at Heart Paydays offer same-day online installment loans from $100 to $5,000 with 3 to 24 months repayment periods and interest rates ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Eligibility Requirements for Online Installment Loans with No Job

â€¢ Be over the age of 18 years

• Have an active U.S. bank account

• Have valid identification like a social security number

• Have a minimum income of $1,000 monthly from any source

Pros of Online Installment Loans

â€¢ All types of income accepted

• Guaranteed privacy and security

• Hassle-free borrowing

Cons of Online Installment Loans

â€¢ Variable rates and terms depending on the lender

What Are Personal Installment Loans & How Do They Work?

Personal installment loans are personal loans that provide a fixed sum of money you repay in regularly scheduled payments called installments over the loan period. With every scheduled payment, you pay back a portion of the principal amount plus a percentage of the interest. The amount of each installment is determined by the borrowed amount, the length of the loan, and the interest.

The regular payment in personal installment loans stays the same throughout the loan period making it easy to know what you owe monthly.

How to Apply for Installment Loans Online in Quick Steps

You can apply for online installment loans through the following steps:

Step 1: Choose Your Loan Amount and Term

Visit the suitable loan finder site, choose the amount you wish to borrow, from $100 to $5,000, and how long you need to repay, from 3 to 24 months.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application Form for No Credit Check Installment Loans

Fill in the online application form with your details to help lenders verify that you qualify for installment loans near me.

Step 3: Wait for a Decision

Youâ€™ll only wait 2 minutes to get feedback after submitting the completed application form. Once a lender accepts your request, youâ€™ll be connected to them directly to finalize the loan process.

Step 4: Sign the Contract and Get Your Loan

Once connected to the lender, theyâ€™ll send you a loan contract to review and accept. Carefully read through the terms and conditions, sign the agreement, and return it to the lender. The approved amount will then be sent to your account on the same day.

No Credit Check Installment Loans Features & Factors to Consider

Bad Credit Installment Loans Repayment Terms

When you apply through any of the reviewed loan finders above, you can choose to repay installment loans weekly, fortnightly, or monthly depending on when you get paid or your budget.

Further Checks for Installment Loans No Credit Check

Although the loan finder sites donâ€™t conduct credit checks, the lenders may perform credit checks. But donâ€™t worry. You can still qualify for installment loans for bad credit with negative credit scores.

Approval of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only

Approval is at the lenderâ€™s discretion, and no loans are guaranteed. You can only improve your chances by meeting all requirements.

Reputable Lenders

All loan finders reviewed only partner with licensed, reputable, and transparent lenders in the U.S., and theyâ€™ll connect you to them free of charge!

How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only?

We chose the best installment loans providers based on:

â€¢ A quick and easy application process

• Interest rates that don't exceed 35.99%

• Free access to a comprehensive panel of lenders

• Providers that help borrowers with all kinds of credit scores and income

Conclusion

If youâ€™re looking for the best installment loans in the U.S, the best way to apply is through Viva Payday Loans. They provide a fast and easy application process, accept borrowers with all kinds of credit scores and income, and feature reputable lenders for guaranteed peace of mind.

FAQâ€™s

Do You Need Good Credit for Installment Loans?

No. You can access lenders who offer bad credit installment loans through loan finder services like Viva Payday Loans.

Where Can I Get Installment Loans Near Me?

The best way to get installment loans near me is to apply through loan finder services like Viva Payday Loans.

Do Installment Loans Hurt Your Credit?

Installment loans will not hurt your credit if you apply through the loan finder services reviewed and repay the loan on time. Each repayment will only help improve your credit.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.

Disclaimer: This article is published in association PayDay Ventures and not created by TNM Editorial. Please do your own research before applying for loans from the above services and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure.