'Too many difficulties': Students continue to demand that NEET, JEE exams be postponed

The NTA, UPSC and the UGC have scheduled crucial entrance and qualifying exams in September 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

With just weeks away for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), several students have demanded that the exams be postponed. The rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the floods in Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and other states, the lack of public transportation and the overall mental stress for the students has prompted them to take it up on social media and organise campaigns to urge the central government to pay heed to their request.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the apex body to schedule and conduct various national level entrance and qualifying examinations for different central government agencies and professional courses has scheduled several examinations in September 2020. Most of these examinations are usually conducted between March and June every year. However, due to COVID-19-prompted nationwide lockdown, the exams were not conducted as per their original schedule and were rescheduled to be held in September. Lakhs of students appear for these exams every year.

The JEE-Mains has been scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 while the NEET-UG is scheduled to be held on September 13 across India. UGC-NET exam, which is written by thousands of aspirants every year for research fellowships and assistant professor jobs, is scheduled to be held between September 16 and 18 and September 21 and 25. Apart from these exams, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams on September 6.

Allocated centres far away

For 19-year-old Amit* from Khagaria in Bihar, the plan was to reach Patna the day before the exam and stay overnight at a hotel for the exam the next day. However, the total shutdown in the state due to COVID-19 ensured that he will not be getting any hotels to stay.

“In Bihar, there are only two centres and we have no idea how to reach either of the centres from my home,” Amit told TNM. Both Patna and Gaya, where NEET centres are located, are around 200 kilometres away from Khagaria. The ongoing floods in Khagaria has made things worse for Amit, who was hoping to write NEET for the second time this year. He had taken a gap year since his first attempt in 2019 and had undergone coaching in Kota to be better prepared to face this year’s exams.

“My place in Khagaria is surrounded by four rivers -- Ganga, Bagmati, Kosi and Gandak and each of those is flooded. Most of us have to reach the national highway first to get any vehicle and even if we get, we are not sure if it would be possible to reach the centre on time,” he added.

Though the NTA has given opportunities for the students to change their centre of examination, the practical difficulties are still aplenty for the aspirants.

Similar is the story of UGC-NET aspirants.

Vishal*, a 22-year-old candidate from Kharagpur, is lost as to what he would do to get to his exam centre in Kolkata.

“My centre is about 100-150 kilometres away from my home. In Kolkata, right now there is also a significant spike in cases. I can afford a private car maybe, but there are many people in my locality who're appearing for the exam and do not have such luxury, the local/passenger train facility is currently on halt,” he pointed out.

The UPSC-NDA exam has 39 centres across the country in which lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to write the exam.

Fear of infection

If the lack of transportation and overall accessibility is one issue, another prominent worry expressed by the aspirants is the fear of getting infected or worse, becoming a carrier of the virus and infecting their family members back home.

Bala*, a 19-year-old MBBS aspirant from Araria district in Bihar, was confident of securing a good score in NEET this year.

“I have a father who had a kidney transplant a few years ago. Hence there is a risk of infecting him if I step out to write the exam and come back. But this test decides my future and I have to write it well and get into a good college,” he said.

Students with pre-existing health issues like Tuberculosis (TB) and Asthma have also demanded that the government listen to their woes and postpone the exams to a better time later.

“I am a TB patient and my immune system is already compromised. I don't want to end up losing my life for an examination. It is also difficult for my family to cope if I end up getting sick,” Prateek* pointed out. Prateek has registered to appear for the JEE-Mains scheduled to be held on September 3 and explained that this was not an excuse from the students’ side.

“I took coaching in Kota and I scored well last year. I wanted a better college and programme and hence took a gap year with a scholarship at the coaching institute. So it's not about preparation it's about the timing,” he added.

Vishal also expressed his concerns about falling ill with his parents around. “Both my parents are touching sixty. As a family we've been dealing with a few of our relatives catching the virus and spending two to three weeks in a private hospital in Kolkata,” he said.

‘Bad timing, postponement better’

The unanimous demand from the students on the issue has been that the exams be postponed to a time when the situation is better.

“Since this exam plays a big role in deciding the course of my future, I would like to write it in a peaceful scenario without the tension of logistics or infection.” Bala pointed out.

Amit also concurred with Bala’s demand and added that though the NTA has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of the exams, there is no evidence that they have been strictly followed so far.

“I want the exam postponed to a safer time because the government has not set any examples earlier in which they have adhered to the SOPs strictly. I am so scared of getting infected or worse, pass it on to my family as I'm from a lower middle class family which can't afford lakhs in hospital,” he explained.

(All names have been changed on request)