Tomato crops targeted by thieves in Karnataka amid price rise

Following repeated incidents of thefts, the farmers are forced to protect their ready-to-reap tomato crop in Karnataka.

The phenomenal rise in the price of their produce has made the lives of the tomato growers in Karnataka miserable. Following repeated incidents of thefts, the farmers are forced to protect their ready-to-reap tomato crop, armed that is. Yes, the farming families, including women, are guarding the fields with wooden logs in hand, to drive away the hovering miscreants targeting the crop to make quick bucks.

In the past week, the farm of a couple -- Jagadish and Shashikala -- in Doddaballapura taluk's Laxmi Devi Pura village has been targeted twice by the miscreants. They have reportedly lost tomatoes worth Rs 1.5 lakh to the thieves. Taking no chance now, they are patrolling the farm day and night.

Jagadish had grown the tomato crop in one acre of land by taking loans. By the time they decided to reap and sell the crop, the miscreants had struck repeatedly on Saturday and Sunday nights and taken away tomatoes worth lakhs. The miscreants had taken advantage of the fact that their farm was located one-and-a-half kilometres away from their home. A complaint has been registered with Doddaballapur Rural police station.

Meanwhile, a stabbing incident during tomato robbery has also been reported from Raichur district. Rafi, a trader, was stabbed when he tried to stave off an intruder on July 8. He suffered an injury in the neck and is undergoing treatment at hospital.

In Chintamani town, thieves have burgled tomatoes worth lakhs of rupees. The burglars have also struck the agricultural fields of Nagasandra and Dodda Tumkur villages where the ginger and cabbage crops were grown.

Basavaraj from Nagasandra and Anjinappa from Doddatumakuru have lodged complaints in this regard with Doddaballapur rural police station. Basavaraj from Nagasandra had grown ginger over an acre of land, police said. The miscreants made away with cabbage worth Rs 80,000 from his field.