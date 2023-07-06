Tom Cruise wants to keep making Mission Impossible films for another 20 years

Tom, who is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’, said he was looking at Harrison Ford for inspiration and hoped to “catch up with him”.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise just celebrated his 61st birthday, and the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One star is opening up about his future in acting. With the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible film series dropping on July 12, Tom is not ready to slow down and is looking at Harrison Ford for inspiration, reports Deadline.

Tom is currently promoting his upcoming film, and said he hopes he'll be continuing with the popular franchise for another 20 years. “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I've got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said, via The Sydney Morning Herald. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age.”

Ford recently returned to theaters playing Dr. Henry Walton Jones for the last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The actor shot the movie at 80 years old and although he's done playing Indy on the big screen, he's not done acting. “I don't do well when I don't have work,” Ford said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace. “I love to work... I love to feel useful. It's my Jones, I want to be helpful.”

Wallace followed up and asked him what he liked about acting so much to which the star said, “It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration… it's the combined ambition, somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do in a scene and I don't feel obliged to do anything but I am naturally affected by the things that I work on.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One managed to overcome a series of filming nightmares during production. The movie was initially forced to halt production as the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe. Production then switched from Warner Bros Studios to Longcross Film Studios, where movies were allowed to continue shooting under strict protocols.

Tom said the film's upcoming release is now a "beautiful moment" he gets to share with his co-stars and film crew.