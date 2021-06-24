Tollywood’s Suresh Productions launches music label ‘SP Music’

Producer Suresh Babu, his son Rana Daggubati, as well as his brother, the actor Venkatesh Daggubati are key members of Suresh Productions.

Popular Tollywood production house, Suresh Productions entered the music industry with the launch of the music label ‘SP Music’. Suresh Productions is a subsidiary of Ramanaidu Studios, founded by Padma Bhushan Daggubati Ramanaidu in 1964. The production company is well-known for movies such as Drushyam and Coolie No.1. In a press statement released on June 24, Thursday, Suresh Productions said that SP Music has been launched to celebrate music, which has been an indispensable part of Indian films. It also added that the label will serve as a platform to produce ‘refined music’.

“Music has always been at the heart of our films, and we recognize the need to distinctly celebrate it as its own. Carrying forward the legacy of Suresh Productions, SP Music aims to serve as a platform to produce refined music, and become an undaunted musical powerhouse,” Managing Director Suresh Babu, said in the statement.

Suresh Productions made its debut with the 1964 Telugu movie Ramudu Bheemudu starring actors NT Rama Rao, Jamuna and L Vijayalakshmi in the lead. The film reportedly had a successful run at the box office. The production company’s latest movies include Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani starrer Narappa, which is the remake of the Tamil film Asuran and Drushyam 2, the sequel of the hit thriller film Drushyam.

Carrying forward the legacy of cinema for over 50 years, Suresh Productions is pleased to launch the music label, Suresh Productions Music. SP Music aims to serve as a platform to produce refined music, and become an undaunted musical powerhouse.#SureshProductionsMusic pic.twitter.com/MT2rKtwGEV June 24, 2021

Producer Suresh Babu’s son, actor Rana Daggubati, as well as his brother, actor Venkatesh Daggubati are key members of Suresh Productions. The production banner has bankrolled several films starring actor Venkatesh in the lead such as Bobbili Raja, Chanti, Preminchukundam Raa, Jayam Manadera and Kalisundam Raa.

Apart from being associated with Suresh Productions, actor Rana Daggubati also runs his own production company, Spirit Media which bankrolled the National Award-winning film A Belly Full of Dreams.