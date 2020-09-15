Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha to turn director with childrenâ€™s film

Nikhil revealed the news of his directorial project on a television show, calling it a new journey in his career.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha is set to make his directorial dream come true very soon. Nikhil, who is best known for films like Happy Days, Karthikeya and Swamy Ra Ra, recently expressed his desire to don the directorial hat.

During the lockdown, the actor apparently spent a lot of time on his script and has even managed to finalise his directorial venture. As per reports, Nikhilâ€™s maiden directorial project will feature five kids in lead roles, and will be an experimental film shot with limited members of cast and crew. If all goes as planned, the film will go on the floors in the near future. The rest of the cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

Nikhil revealed the news of his directorial project on a television show. Calling it the beginning of a new journey in his career, Nikhil said that the film will be shot with children but will be liked by children and adults alike. He also said that he would make the film following all the COVID-19 guidelines set by the government.

On the acting front, Nikhil is busy with multiple projects in his kitty. He will soon begin work on Karthikeya 2, a sequel to his own film. Last seen playing a character called Arjun in TN Santhoshâ€™s Arjun Suravaram, Nikhil is currently working on Palnati Surya Pratapâ€™s 18 Pages.

The actor will soon begin shooting for his pending assignments, and only after completing his current projects will he commence work on his directorial film. Reports claim that he is all set to begin filming his maiden directorial early next year.

Nikhil entered the Telugu industry in the year 2003. He began his career as an assistant director for Hyderabad Nawabs. Before that, he had an uncredited role in the Nithiin-starrer Sambaram. He first came to the limelight in 2007, when he was seen in the Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s Happy Days.

The star recently married his partner Dr Pallavi Varma during the lockdown. His last film to release Arjun Suravaram was an official remake of the Kollywood blockbuster Kanithan. The gripping thriller helmed by TN Santhosh, who also directed the Tamil original, managed to bag decent reviews. Produced by Rajkumar Akella, the film starred Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead. Sam C S had composed the film's music, while Navin Nooli handled the editing and Surya handled the cinematography.

The makers of Nikhilâ€™s upcoming thriller drama Karthikeya 2 are planning to resume the shoot from October. His other upcoming project, 18 Pages, is being bankrolled by Geetha A.

(Content provided by Digital Native)