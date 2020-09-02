Token system, no physical offerings: Places of worship open across TN

The Tamil Nadu government allowed opening of larger religious places from September 1.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

For the first time since lockdown began in March, the Tamil Nadu government allowed opening of larger religious places from September 1. Tuesday morning dawned with the sound of namaz from mosques and that of bells tolling in churches and in temples.

Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman temple, Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, the Nellaiyappar – Gandhimathi Ambal Temple in Tirunelveli opened on Tuesday, after being closed for about 165 days. The mosques across Tamil Nadu opened Tuesday morning with the ‘fajr’ morning namaz (prayers).Churches across Tamil Nadu too conducted the masses, attended by devotees.

According to the Hindu, the first day of reopening places of worship attracted large crowds. About 900 devotees had rushed to the Punnainallur Mariamman temple, over 650 at the Thanjavur Big temple, 400 at the Sundaramahalingam Temple on top of the Sathuragiri hill, close to 300 at the Nellaiyappar temple and about 200 devotees at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tirunelveli CSI Diocese.

A token system has been introduced by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department to restrict overcrowding at temples. Devotees wishing to visit temples can either apply for them online, for which purpose 100 big temples have been made available online bookings, or procure them directly from outside the temple premises. Temples will also sell darshan tickets.

According to authorities from Hindu temples, devotees were allowed inside after temperature check and sanitising of the hands at the entrance. Steps were also taken to ensure that social distancing was maintained inside the temple premises by marking circles on the floors.

The government has said worship shall be allowed only upto 8 pm and prohibited large gatherings. Also, as per the Standard Operating Procedure, "no physical offerings like prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water to be allowed inside the religious place.” Persons under ten and over 60 years of age will not be allowed.

As a general preventive measure, the government said cross ventilation should be encouraged in all places and temperature setting of air-conditioners should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius. Air circulation system shall see to it that the "fresh air level" was more than 50 per cent.

Free viewing at the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur has been restricted to 2,000 per day. Devotees have been prohibited from staying at temple lodges and no permission has been given for tonsuring of heads or piercing of ears on the beach.

The Tamil Nadu government had in July allowed small places of worship, with similar restrictions.

(With inputs from PTI)