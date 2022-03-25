TNTJ member who issued threats to judges in Karnataka police custody

Karnataka police took custody of Jamaal Mohammad Usmani from Tamil Nadu police; on March 22.

The Karnataka police, on Friday, March 25, secured the custody of Jamaal Mohammad Usmani, another accused from Tamil Nadu police, in connection with a life threat issued to a three-bench judge over the hijab verdict. Vidhana Soudha police, who are investigating the case, produced the accused Jamaal before the court and secured his custody for eight days. Earlier on March 22, Covai Rahammathulla, a member of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) was brought to Bengaluru by the state police for further investigation. The Tamil Nadu police had arrested Rahamathulla on March 20.

"We are investigating the support system and the organised syndicate which is working against the interests of the nation," the police said. Both the accused are office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ). The arrests were made after multiple complaints against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, concluded that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. Several organisations in Tamil Nadu protested against the judgment. During the protest, a video containing the speech of the accused Covai Rahamathulla went viral. In his speech the accused mentions about a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down during morning walks last year. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka goes for walks. People are very emotional in his community, he maintained. "If anything happens to them, the BJP is waiting to put blame on us," he had allegedly stated.

Following the threat to judges, the Karnataka government had decided to provide 'Y category' security to all three judges.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai wrote to Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice MN Bhandari and demanded an inquiry into the issue.

In Karnataka, Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR based on the complaint by advocate Sudha Katwa. In the complaint, the accused have been charged for issuing death threats, criminal intimidation, use of abusive language and also for breach of peace as well as communal harmony in the state. The FIR has been registered under sections 506(1) (criminal intimidation), 505 (1) (B) (causing public mischief), 153A (Promoting enmity), 109 (abetment) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

